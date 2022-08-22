The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school boys and girls golf teams competed in the Cheyenne Invitational this weekend at Airport Golf Club.
The Camel boys finished fifth with a two-day score of 666, the Bolts girls finished fifth with a score of 550 and the Bolts boys finished sixth with a score of 686. The Camel girls did not score of a girls team.
Thunder Basin's Bodie Williams was the top finisher from Gillette on the boys side. The junior finished 12th with a score of 158. Behind Williams for the Bolts was Ethan Shelledy (T-22nd, 169), Grayson Sargent (37th, 180), Gavin Pehringer (T-40th, 186) and Drake Schillinger (42nd, 189).
Jackson Evans led the Camel boys with score of 160 to finish 13th. Dawson Reed finished 18th with a score of 166, Peyton Wasson tied 19th with ascore of 167, Drew Gemar tied for 29th with a score of 175 and Riley Hawk finished 31st with a score of 176.
On the girls side, Campbell County's Myah Hammerquist and Thunder Basin's Hailey Westbrook tied for 11th place with score of 172. For the Bolts, Emily Fox tied for 15th with a score of 187, Alyssa Harcharik and Sage Edwards tied for 22nd with score of 196 and Grace Fox finished 25th with a score of 200.
Hammerquist was the Camels' only varsity golfer for the girls.
The Bolts and Camels will host their only home tournament of the fall season this weekend. The Gillette Invite will be played Thursday and Friday at Bell Nob Golf Course.
