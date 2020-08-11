The Gillette Roughriders won 12 state awards total at the conclusion of the AA American Legion baseball season.
Post 42 had five players selected to the first-team all-state team and four more earning second-team honors. The Roughriders also won co-player of the year, pitcher of the year and coach of the year awards.
"That state title was definitely the goal," said senior Hayden Sylte. "You have to have a lot of things go right, but the awards just show how good this team really was."
The first-team selections included Kaleb Lewis (RF), Mason Powell (1B/P), Kaden Race (2B/P), Brody Richardson (C/P) and Sylte (3B/P).
For Sylte and Powell, this is their third year in a row winning first-team honors. Race and Richardson were both second-team selections in 2019.
Lewis, who earned his first all-state selection this year, was the Roughriders best player in the month of July. In 66 games, Lewis hit .427 with 79 hits and 76 RBIs.
Gillette's second-team selections were Zach Brown (SS), Jason Fink (P), Matt Newlin (P) and Bode Rivenes (P).
Fink and Brown were both honored for the first time while Newlin and Rivenes both received the second-team nod for the second straight season.
The AA Wyoming Co-Player of the Year award went to Powell, a college-returner from Montana State University-Billings.
Powell hit .397 on the season and led the team in home-runs (10) and RBIs (82). He also broke the single-season doubles record for Gillette with 30.
On the mound, Powell threw 45 innings in 15 games, tallying a 2.64 ERA and 62 strikeouts.
The AA Wyoming Pitcher of the Year award was awarded to Race.
Race led the team in innings pitched with 61 and accumulated a 1.72 ERA on his way to an 8-1 record. He struck out 74 batters and held opponents to a .207 batting average.
Race is the sixth Roughrider pitcher in seven years to win the award. Sylte, who won the award last season, said it was "special" to pass the torch on to a fellow teammate.
"He had a great season. He was dominant," Sylte said. "I'm really happy for him after seeing all the work we put in together. I get to see all that growth first hand."
The twelfth and final award for Gillette was the AA Wyoming Coach of the Year, awarded to Perleberg.
"It really honors the program and shows what we’re doing here," Sylte said.
