The Thunder Basin and Campbell County high school track and field teams started the spring season with the Glen Legler Early Bird meet Saturday in Casper.
The Bolts girls finished second as a team with a score of 115.50 points. The Camel girls finished fourth with 63 points, the Bolts boys finished sixth with 65 points and the Camel boys finished eighth with 35.50 points.
The Thunder Basin girls won four events on the day. Rylee Brandon won the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 28.14 seconds, Katelyn Mansheim won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.09, Jayden Friedly won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.53 and the team of Friedly, Abigale Hyttinen, Chloe Crabtree and Kailynne Fitzpatrick won the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 51.92.
The Campbell County girls team won two events during the season-opening meet. Sydalee Brown won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.44 and the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.39.
For the Bolts girls, Brandon finished second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:03.28, Gabby Mendoza finished second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 50.51 and Hyttinen finished second in the pole vault with a height of 9 feet, 8 inches.
Emma Schubach finished third in the discus throw with a distance of 97-7, Friedly finished third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.15, Jalyn Shepherd finished fourth in the shot put with a throw of 33-0, Abby Arnold finished fifth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:38.56 and fifth in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:47.63.
For the Camel girls, Brown finished second in the triple jump with a distance of 34-2, Nyomi Moore finished second in the long jump with a distance of 18-1, Breanna Younkin finished third in the pole vault with a height of 9-2 and third in the high jump with a height of 4-8 and Faith Clem finished fourth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 52.93.
For the Thunder Basin boys, Bradley Ekstrom finished second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 53.35and the team of Damon Foltz, Nolan Hottell, Gavin Oliver and Justin Dennison finished second in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 46.75.
Steven Mansheim finished third in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.16 and fifth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 44.17, Foltz finished fifth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 56.12, Spenser Erickson finished fifth in the 3200-meter run with a time of 11:34.01 and Hottell finished fifth in the high jump with a height of 5-8.
The Camel boys had three individuals finish in third place of their respective events. Ian Carter finished third in the long jump with a distance of 21-1, Cooper Stevens finished third in the shot put with a throw of 46-6 and Brayden Brastrup finished third in the discus throw with a distance of 133-3.
Both the Bolts and Camels will return to the track this week. Thunder Basin and Campbell County will compete in the Laura Chord Memorial on Friday in Newcastle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.