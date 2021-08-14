Thunder Basin wants to become a threat on the tennis courts

As it enters its fifth year, the Thunder Basin High School tennis team is missing one thing: crown its first individual state champion.
Both the Bolts boys and girls teams are coming off ninth-place finishes at the state tournament last year. The highest finish for Thunder Basin at state was sixth place in 2019 by the girls and eighth place in 2018 from the boys.
Paul Stevens has been at the helm of the program since the school opened in 2017. Stevens was a former assistant at Campbell County and played tennis for the Camels before graduating in 2003.
“Our goal is to get as many players on the last day of state as possible,” Stevens said. “Last year we did not have a very good state tournament, to be frank. So my goal is to do a better job in making sure the kids are prepared so that we’re playing our best at the end of the season.”
The Bolts have a quick turnaround to get back into the groove of things on the court. Thunder Basin had its first practice Monday and opens the season with a road dual against Torrington on Saturday.
Thirteen girls and seven boys showed up for the first day of practice, Stevens said.
With just five days of practice to decide his starting varsity lineup, Stevens uses a combination of what he sees in practice and what he sees during challenge matches between his own players.
In challenge matches, teammates face off against each other to simulate a live game.
“You get to see kids compete in a match who are a completely different player in practice,” Stevens said. “It’s not always a guarantee or a given that if they beat the other kid you get to play above them, but it’s definitely a big part of the equation.”
Girls led by upperclassmen
Top returners for the Bolts’ girls team include senior twin sisters Maggie and Katie Bruse. Maggie played at No. 1 doubles last year while Katie played at No. 2 doubles.
Juniors Sarah Rasse and Hallie Angelos return after playing at No. 3 doubles last year and senior Ali Morgan also brings an upperclassmen presence despite not playing varsity last year.
“We have a lot of experience on the girls team as a whole. Having kids that have been there before is really big. It’s huge,” Stevens said. “Not only are there kids that are returning but almost every single girl that is in the mix for varsity played tennis this summer.
“Those are girls that have really bought in and want to have a successful season.”
Boys feature just one senior and two returners
The Thunder Basin boys team has just one senior going into Saturday’s season-opener with Torrington.
Senior Luke Lass played at No. 2 doubles last year with Josh Lubben who graduated in the spring. Senior Matt Mobley, who played at No. 1 singles last year, did not return to the team this year, Stevens said.
“It’s weird for me because in the past I’ve never really had that leadership role,” Lass said. “This year as the only senior, I’m essentially having that role thrust upon me. I’ll take it, granted, but it’s still kind of weird to me and I’m not used to it yet.”
Last year’s No. 2 singles player Carson Hanson and No. 1 doubles pair Joel Klaassen and Mason Miller also graduated.
All in all, the Bolts boys return just two varsity starters from last year’s team, with sophomore Josh Klaassen returning after playing No. 3 doubles a year ago.
“With only two kids returning, those challenge matches will be even more of a factor in terms of sorting out some ability levels and figuring out where kids are,” Stevens said. “We’ve got some strong sophomores and a strong freshman on the team but there’s going to be a lot asked of those kids this year.”
The combination of having inexperienced players and not a lot of practice time before the season starts creates an urgency for Stevens to prepare his players both mentally and physically, he said.
“There’s a lot of different aspects of the game to cover but priority No. 1 is being in shape,” Stevens said. “You’ve gotta be able to do the things we’re working on in practice in a match. Matches are so much different than practice.”
Lass plans to transitioning to singles and hopes to earn the No. 1 slot for the Bolts. The difference between singles and doubles is vast but it’s a change the senior welcomes going into his final year.
“I’d really like to see myself getting further in state than I have before,” Lass said.
He placed eighth at state his sophomore and hopes to make it to some semifinals matches at state this year.
Both the boys and girls teams will open up the conference schedule with home duals against Cody and Powell on Thursday.
The Bolts will play Cody at 10 a.m. and Powell at 3 p.m. at TBHS.
