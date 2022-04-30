It’s become quite the family tradition for Ryan Jordan and his brothers to stay home and keep playing hockey on the home ice.
Jordan, a senior at Thunder Basin High School, will soon become the third player in his family to play for the Gillette Wild junior hockey team. He will join the Wild on the ice next year in his hometown after officially signing a tender to play for the Wild this week.
Jordan’s brothers — Tyler Tennant, 26, and Austin Tennant, 27, — are both alumni of the local junior hockey program.
“It’s a great organization and both of my brothers played there,” Jordan said. “They like to win and I’m a competitive person. I’m excited to play in my hometown and in front of the home fans.”
The Wild are coming off of a program-best 44-6-4-0 season including a 41-4-2-0 record in the regular season. Gillette advanced to the Fraser Cup Championship Tournament last month in Missouri. It was the Wild’s first national tournament appearance in the team’s 11-year history.
“I liked watching their games,” Jordan said. “It’s just way faster hockey, and they move the puck well and they have good communication. It just seems like a really good environment for me to be in.”
Jordan has been wearing ice skates since his older brothers forced him to when he was 3 years old. After 14 years of playing in local clubs, the Bolt senior is ready to transition to the next level of junior hockey.
Jordan wasn’t just a standout forward on the Gillette Grizzlies high school traveling hockey team. He was an all-conference wide receiver and defensive back during his senior football season at Thunder Basin. He will participate in the 49th annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl all-star football game this summer in Casper.
The Shrine Bowl features graduated seniors from all classes who are voted to the team by head coaches across the state.
“I’m definitely looking forward to that this summer,” Jordan said. “That will be the last football game I probably ever play.”
Ethan Hayes just finished his second season as head coach of the Wild. He was impressed by Jordan because of his athleticism in both hockey and on the football field.
“He’s a big body and he’s got good size,” Hayes said. “He’s a real athlete and he succeeded in more than one sport and was a really good football player. I like athletic kids.”
The Grizzlies and Wild share Spirit Hall for practice time during the season. Once in a while, the two teams will meet to have a friendly scrimmage between the high school and junior hockey clubs.
“I was able to see him when he practiced with us when he was with the Grizzlies and you can just tell he’s got good character and a good attitude,” Hayes said. “He’s a good locker room guy. He can be a monster for us if he puts his head down and continues to work hard and learns more about junior hockey.”
Coming off the team’s best season in program history, it was important for Hayes and his coaching staff to recruit a local talent like Jordan for next year’s team. Having a Thunder Basin graduate on the team will only give local fans even more to root for come next season.
“A big goal for this organization is to grow hockey in Gillette,” Hayes said. “We want to continue to gain the interest of the locals. I think Ryan being interested and wanting to be part of this program will help the program grow and also will help him grows as a player as well.”
Jordan didn’t know if his hockey career was over after he skated off the ice for the last time in a Grizzlies uniform. But after a bit of convincing from his older brothers, Jordan is proud to be able to continue the family tradition of throwing on the Gillette Wild sweater.
“My brothers always just talked about how fun juniors was for them,” Jordan said. “I wasn’t sure at first if I wanted to play but they told me I might regret it if I didn’t do it. It’s excited and now I’m ready to get started.”
Jordan being able to follow in his older brother’s footsteps will give them something to talk about for years to come, Hayes said.
“They’ll all be able to talk about this life experience for the rest of their lives,” Hayes said. “They can talk about how some things were the same and some things were different. We want to get his whole family involved and we want him to have a great experience here just like his brothers.”
The Wild are still actively looking for billet families for the upcoming, Hayes said. The team is always open to new or returning families to house players for the season.
For more information, contact billet coordinator Kim Groves at Wild.Groves@outlook.com.
