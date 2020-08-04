The first fall sports practices for Wyoming high schools are less than a week away and prep athletes are anxious to return.
Both Thunder Basin and Campbell County high schools have three sports beginning Monday — football, tennis and golf — while volleyball, girls swimming and cross-country start Aug. 17.
As usual, athletes will need to have their physicals dated after May 1 to participate in the first practices of the season.
Dr. Travis Roberts of Campbell County Health is teaming up with Momentum Physical Therapy from 2-5 p.m. Thursday. Momentum Physical Therapy is located at 305 E. Lakeway Road and physicals costs $35.
Physicals also can be obtained from any medical professional.
Campbell County first practices
- Football: 6 a.m. Aug. 10, varsity locker room
- Tennis: 6 a.m. Aug. 10, CCHS tennis courts
- Golf: 3 p.m. Aug. 10, Gillette Country Club
- Cheerleading: 4:15 p.m. Aug. 11, CCHS track
- Volleyball: 6 a.m. Aug. 17, main gym
- Cross-country: 7 a.m. Aug. 17, Cam-plex Park Shelter 4
- Girls swimming and diving: 8 a.m. Aug. 17; Campbell County Aquatic Center
- Marching band: 4:15 p.m. Aug. 11, band room
Thunder Basin first practices
- Football: 6 a.m. Aug. 10, TBHS football field
- Tennis: 6:30 a.m. Aug. 10, TBHS tennis courts
- Golf: 8 a.m. Aug. 10, Bell Nob Golf Course
- Cheerleading: 2:30 p.m. Aug. 6, TBHS flex gym
- Volleyball: 4 p.m. Aug. 17, TBHS main gym
- Cross-country: 4 p.m. Aug. 17, Cam-plex Park
- Girls swimming and diving: 3:30 p.m. Aug. 17; Campbell County Aquatic Center
- Marching band: 3 p.m. Aug. 24
