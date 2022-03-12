Isaiah Haliburton didn’t have much tape to send out to college coaches looking for a defensive back.
Haliburton, a senior at Thunder Basin High School, was the Bolts starting running back during the team’s 6-4 season. He finished the year No. 5 in Class 4A in rushing yards with 889 yards on 141 attempts and 10 touchdowns. The senior averaged 88.9 yards per game and 6.3 yards per attempt.
Haliburton’s biggest contribution for the Bolts came on the offensive side, but he play defense occasionally. He finished the season with 26 defensive points, 13 tackles and one pass breakup.
Haliburton piqued the interest of coaches at Dakota State University in Madison, South Dakota. Despite playing a key offensive role for Thunder Basin as a senior, Haliburton was offered a roster spot as a defensive back for the Trojans.
“One of the coaches emailed me because he saw my highlight video on Twitter and liked what he saw,” Haliburton said. “I went down there on a visit and everything went well and I loved everything I saw. Everything just seemed like a perfect fit.”
Haliburton’s natural athleticism should lead to a smooth transition to the defensive back position. He was a three-time all-state diver for the Thunder Basin boys swimming and diving team and won the Class 4A 1-meter diving title as sophomore in 2020.
Haliburton hurt his ankle during football season this year and didn’t dive for the Bolts for his senior year.
Haliburton plans to major in biology to work his way to a nursing degree in the future. His interest in anatomy as well as a passion for working and helping other people made his study plan an easy decision.
“Thunder Basin does a really good job of preparing their kids to go to college,” Haliburton said. “I took classes about money and economics and it just gets you ready for the real world and prepares you for the college life. My coaches were super supportive and gave me good advice, too.”
The Bolts senior is thankful for the opportunity to continue playing football in college and accepts the challenge of switching his primary focus to the defensive side of the ball.
“I haven’t played much defense and I love offense, don’t get me wrong. But I’m looking forward to giving the hits instead of taking them all of the time now,” Haliburton said. “It’s a dream come true, really. I’m excited to show what I can do.”
