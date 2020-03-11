Sometimes a loss deep in the season can do more good than harm. It can refocus and re-energize, and one of those losses is fueling the Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team heading into the final weekend of the season.
The Bolts finished the regular season on a 14-game winning streak, but were upset in the 4A East Region semifinals by Cheyenne Central.
Now they are going into the 4A state tournament as a No. 3 seed after the loss brought “a new hunger” to the team, “ TBHS coach Braidi Lutgen said.
“Even though we didn’t look good Friday night against Central, I think we’re going to be ready (for state),” Lutgen said. “After that loss, we got back in our flow.”
The upset also had the benefit of reducing the size of the target on Thunder Basin’s back, senior guard Jersie Taylor said.
That target was painted bright red in mid-February after the Bolts beat then No. 1 Cheyenne East and No. 2 Cheyenne Central on the same weekend. The following week they laid claim to the No. 1 ranking in the WyoPreps 4A poll and finished the regular season 17-5.
“I don’t know if people underestimate us, but we definitely have something to prove,” Taylor said. “We’re all pretty hungry for each and every game.”
The next one is against Rock Springs (15-9) and Lutgen’s team has put a lot of focus on the Tigers this week. She said they are led by “one really good guard,” sophomore guard Brenli Jenkins, who the Bolts will have to contain.
It’ll be one of the premier point guard matchups across 4A, with Taylor and Jenkins squaring off. Taylor is ranked third in the 4A East in scoring (13.6 points per game) and fifth in assists during the regular season, while Jenkins has carried the Tigers with a 4A West-leading 19 points and four steals a game.
While Jenkins and Rock Springs’ post Mikalie Mignerey pose a challenge, the Bolts and their deep arsenal of defenders are suited to handle it.
“We just have to shut them down and play our game — take turns on them and just wear them out,” Taylor said. “It feels good whenever we rotate girls on the better player. We can wear them out and frustrate them and take them out of their game.”
At the other end of the court, the Tigers run a similar 2-3 zone to the one Cheyenne Central used to give TBHS issues at regionals. Working against a zone defense has been one of the focuses at practice this week.
“We’ll be ready for that,” Lutgen said.
In the program’s third season, the Bolts already have a state championship from last year and a third-place trophy from 2018. Lutgen said this team can “have just as much success” as last year’s, but that the dynamics of the two squads are “very different.”
Last year’s title team relied heavily on its starting lineup for offense, Lutgen said. This season, various Bolts are stepping up almost every game and 12 players are averaging at least a bucket per game.
The Bolts are focused on themselves more than anything heading into the state tournament, even though they’ve done their homework on Rock Springs. Senior forward Molly Strub said that if they play up to their own potential this weekend, she’ll give the edge to her team.
The second-round loss at regionals could be considered a minor setback. But the two bounce-back wins to finish the tournament sends Thunder Basin into the state tournament refocused and confident.
“Obviously, we would have rather won, but I think it was actually good for us to lose and it made us more hungry,” Strub said. “Regionals matters for your seeding, but it doesn’t matter for anything else at state.
“Now we’re heading into the weekend that really matters and we know we are not going to lose.”
The Bolts tip off against the Tigers at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. All 4A games will be played at Casper College on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.