Former Bolts standout Rigan McInerney signs with University of Charleston

Rigan McInerney has never been one to shy away from a challenge.
The former Thunder Basin High School two-sport standout played the last two volleyball season at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne. In 53 matches with the Golden Eagles, McInerney totaled 632 kills for an average of 3.26 per set, according to the school’s website.
For the second time in her career, McInerney signed a National Letter of Intent this week. She committed to play volleyball at the University of Charleston in West Virginia.
She’ll transfer to the Division II program with three years of eligibility left because of COVID-19.
Getting to Charleston
McInerney was a two-time all-state volleyball player for the Bolts before graduating in 2020. She also played basketball and helped Thunder Basin win its first state title in 2019.
McInerney transferred to Thunder Basin from Sundance going into her junior year. She helped the Bulldogs win the Class 2A volleyball state championship in 2017.
During her time in Sundance, McInery played against coach Wenett Martin, who coached at Wright at the time. Martin took the job at Thunder Basin when the school opened in 2017 and became McInerney’s new head coach when she transferred to Gillette.
“I was definitely grateful to have Wenett as a coach,” McInerney said. “I was definitely excited to play under her instead of against her.”
McInerney had multiple Division I programs and nearly every junior college in the area recruiting her during her junior year at Thunder Basin. She ultimately chose LCCC for the opportunity to play both volleyball and basketball in college.
But the plan to play two sports in college eventually fell through after Laramie’s basketball coaching staff was replaced during her freshman year. COVID-19 also played into her not being able to continue her hoops career at LCCC.
With all her focus on volleyball, McInerney established herself as a key player for the Golden Eagles over the last two seasons. The outside and right-side hitter collected 48 assists, 48 service aces and 578 digs in 194 sets, according to LCCC. She finished her two-year career at LCCC with 53 blocks (44 assisted, nine solo) and averaged 3.7 points per set.
In her first year playing college volleyball, McInerney’s 271 kills were second-most on the team and fifth in the Region IX North Conference, according to LCCC. She was named to the all-region north team and had a career-high 19 kills twice during the regular season.
One of the biggest factors in choosing LCCC out of high school was to get as much playing time as possible. Getting so much court time as an underclassmen led to the opportunity to continue her career at a four-year university.
“Laramie was definitely a good stop along the way for me,” McInerney said. “I got a lot more ball touches there than I would have at a four-year school. … I liked being at a smaller college where you could build a lot of interpersonal relationships. Laramie had that small-town feel like Sundance and Gillette.”
A new chapter
McInerney looks forward to seeing an uptick in competition to finish out her college career. She’s still undecided on if she will use her extra year of eligibility created by the NCAA for athletes in school during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m excited to go play at a higher level and in a competitive region,” McInerney said. “I want to see how good of a volleyball player I can become. I don’t think I’ve ever been at a level where I’ve felt challenged individually so this will definitely be a learning experience.”
The University of Charleston — also known as the Golden Eagles — play in the Mountain East Conference. McInerney will continue down the pre-med route in the classroom and hopes to become a surgeon one day.
“I’m excited for sure,” McInerney said. “Obviously there’s a lot of nerves and scariness of being 19 hours away from home, but it will be a really good growing experience. I’m excited to grows as a person and kind of just spread my wings and fly.”
