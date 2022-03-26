The Thunder Basin High School boys soccer team has a completely different identity this season after graduating 11 seniors from last year’s state runner-up team.
The Bolts returned just two starters to the lineup in all-state midfielder Cade Ayers and all-state forward Caleb Howell. Thunder Basin graduated four all-state players a year ago.
Despite having plenty of new faces in the lineup, the Bolts aren’t changing much in terms of expectations. Thunder Basin has played in the state championship game each of the last two seasons.
“Our goal right now for this team is to improve every game and to figure out who we are by the time it comes regional and state time,” head coach Saber Garcia said. “We would like to be top 1, 2 or 3 in our conference just to give us better odds of making the state tournament.”
The focus now is on creating a new team chemistry with a large group of talent moving up from the JV level.
Garcia is going into his fifth year coaching at Thunder Basin. This year will be his fourth season after the 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19.
Garcia’s approach to this year is to build off what the program has done since the school opened in 2017. The Bolts finished as the state runner-up in the last two seasons and won the consolation championship in the team’s first year in 2018.
Thunder Basin’s defensive line will be completely revamped with four new defenders and a new starting goalie. Senior Carl Gray will take over the duties in net after starting for last year’s JV team.
On the offensive side, junior Riley Ringer is expected to play a big role for the Bolts this year. Jorge Suarez, a senior foreign exchange student from Italy, could also play a key role down the stretch.
The Bolts started the season with a 5-1 preseason loss to Rock Springs at home last weekend. Garcia is using the loss to find places the team needs to improve on going forward.
“The score looked real ugly but it’s really given us a chance to see where we need to fix things and what we have to work on,” Garcia said. “I expect moving forward to be much more competitive.”
Thunder Basin finished the season with just two losses last year, one in an overtime shootout against Sheridan in the regional championship game and the other in overtime against Jackson in the state title game.
The winning formula has already been created within the Thunder Basin locker room. It’ll just be up to this year’s new faces to find their own way to win games.
The younger players who have transitioned from JV to varsity this year have all seen what it takes to have a successful season. That experience will play a big role the more the team starts to grow together, Garcia said.
“We are who we are now and we’re going to focus on that,” Garcia said. “They know that they have to go out there for every game with the attitude that they can win. We’re not going to quit until the whistle blows at the end of the game.
“Effort and heart makes a big difference. We just need to be confident.”
The Bolts started the conference season with a home game against Cheyenne East on Friday. Results were not available before print deadline.
Thunder Basin will play Cheyenne Central at 2 p.m. Saturday at TBHS.
Both the Class 4A East regional tournament will be in Cheyenne this season. Regionals will be played May 12-14 and state will be May 19-21.
