For a full day, Gillette’s Parker Manor was in the driver’s seat in his quest to make the saddle bronc short go at the 2020 National High School Finals Rodeo.
Now in his senior season, Manor was still saddled when the 8-second buzzer sounded during his first go Sunday night in Guthrie, Oklahoma. His score of 66 points put him in seventh place in the overall standings after the first go-round.
With only 27 saddle bronc riders posting a score in the first go, sticking two rides would have basically sealed one of the 20 spots in the coveted short go Thursday night. But Manor said he had a tough draw Tuesday morning during his second performance and got bucked off in about 5 seconds.
“I didn’t draw a very good horse. He was kind of nasty,” Manor said.
During the days leading up to his second performance, Manor was trying to scout out the horse he drew. During the process, the stock contractor who brought the horse told him it often comes out of the chute backward.
One of the rules in saddle bronc, bareback and bull riding is not to anticipate what the horse or bull will do, but Manor couldn’t help it. He expected it to come out of the chute backward and it did the opposite, dooming Manor’s ride from the start.
“It’s almost sometimes better not to know anything about them because then you just go out there and ride,” Manor said.
Manor, who qualified for nationals last year as a junior and also for two years in junior high, was on cloud nine after his first performance. He had never posted a score on his first ride at nationals, so getting into the standings was a big weight off his shoulders.
Since he was in the top 10 overall after the first go round, he also was honored at the first go awards ceremony and received a plaque for his achievement.
“It was pretty exciting. I had never done that good at nationals,” Manor said. “It was a big relief, because I know I can ride with these guys. But it was good to actually do it.”
Getting bucked off in his second performance has put Manor’s chances for the short go at risk. Now he has to sit and hope that he doesn’t get pushed down past No. 20 in the rankings, which is the cutoff to make the short go.
Manor still thinks he has a good shot at making it with his 66 points, but it will be a stressful couple of days. After two performance in the second go, he has only been knocked down two spots from No. 7 to No. 9.
However, there are still four performances left that he has to sit through. Anyone who rides two broncs will surely pass him. The same will happen if someone who was bucked off in the first performance posts a score higher than 66.
“It’ll be pretty nerve-wracking, because it’d be really neat to make the short round,” Manor said. “Anything can happen. I’m not counting on it, but it would sure be a big plus.”
If Manor does make it to the short go, he won’t make the same mental mistake as he did Tuesday morning. He won’t anticipate which way his bronc will jump.
Manor just wants to be aggressive and confident with the last ride at his final NHSFR.
“If I make the short round, I decided I’m either going to try to win the round or get bucked off,” Manor said. “It doesn’t really matter to me, because I want to just go at him.”
Other Tuesday performances
Halle Hladky was another Gillette contestant to kick up some dust Tuesday morning at nationals.
She felt heartbreak in her first pole bending performance, knocking down the final pole of her run, which spoiled what would have been the ninth fastest run in the first go. But she bounced back and posted a time of 19.991 seconds Tuesday — the second best after two performances of the second go.
Hladky had high hopes at nationals, but finishing with one of the best pole bending runs of her life will make going home a little easier.
“It felt amazing. I went in with nothing to lose and wanting to make our best run. And we did,” Hladky said. “It’s tough going home knowing I didn’t make the short go, but I know my horse can go win it and I know I can go win it. It definitely made me feel better going home at least with a pat on the back.”
Joseph Hayden and Skyler Lubkeman were the other Campbell County contestants to compete Tuesday morning. Hayden improved his score in boys cutting form 127 to 138, while Lubkeman, Wyoming’s No. 1 steer wrestler, missed in his second performance.
Rozet's Ashlyn Goven is still Campbell County's highest-ranked contestant. She was sitting in fifth place in the barrel racing after the first go and she'll make her second run Tuesday evening.
Campbell County results
(As of Tuesday afternoon, first performance results accurate through the conclusion of the first go)
- Ashlyn Goven: Fifth in pole bending, 15.572 seconds; second performance — Tuesday evening
- Parker Manor: First performance: Seventh place in saddle bronc, 66 points/Second performance, no points (Ninth place)
- Halle Hladky: First performance: 105th in pole bending, 25.271 seconds/Second performance: Second place in second go round, 19.991 seconds
- Hunter Hayden: 20th in boys cutting, 141 points; second performance — Wednesday afternoon
- Tryce Jolovich: 20th in boys cutting, 141 points; second performance — Wednesday afternoon
- Jordan Morman: 25th in pole bending, 20.707; second performance — Wednesday morning
- Weston Mills: 57th in tie-down roping, 16.18 seconds; second performance — Wednesday afternoon
- Riggin Carter: 64th in reined cow horse, 251 points; second performance — Wednesday morning
- Joseph Hayden: 59th in boys cutting, 127 points; second performance — Tuesday morning
- Skyler Lubkeman: No time in steer wrestling; second performance — Tuesday morning
- Coy Thar: No time in tie-down roping; second performance — Monday afternoon
- Raelee Caldwell: No time in goat tying; second performance — Wednesday morning
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.