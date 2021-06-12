The North team scored five touchdowns during the 48th annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl on Saturday in Casper. Of those five touchdowns, Thunder Basin High School players accounted for four of them.
Tight end Dyse Shepherd, who will play football at Montana State University starting next fall, caught three touchdown passes to lead the way for the North offense. Shepherd had seven catches for 134 yards and three scores.
Bolts running back Jaxon Pikula also reached the endzone during the all-star game featuring graduated seniors from all classes across the state. While Thunder Basin led the charge in scoring for the North, the team fell 34-32 to snap a 7-game win streak.
The South was led by Class 4A player of the year Graedyn Buell at quarterback. Buell was named the offensive player of the game.
The North team got out to an early 7-0 lead after Shepherd caught a 36-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Caleb Pryor of Cody. Shepherd caught his second touchdown of the game from Pryor on a 19-yard pass to take an early 14-0 lead.
After a South touchdown made the game 14-7, Pikula scored next on a 5-yard run to give North a 20-7 lead early in the third quarter. Buell cut down the lead with a rushing touchdown before North scored again but failed the two-point conversion to go up 26-14.
The South team took over the rest of the way and scored 21 points in a 2 minute span after costly North turnovers. South scored a defensive touchdown on a fumbled snap before forcing two interceptions on consecutive drives on defense.
Down 34-26 with 49 seconds left in the game, Shepherd scored one last time on a 26-yard pass from Pryor but North failed the two-point conversion and didn't recover the onside kick which allowed Buell to take a knee and run out the rest of the clock.
Three other Bolts and one athlete from Campbell County saw the field Saturday at Natrona County High School. Thunder Basin's Michael Coleman (linebacker), River Brisko (offensive lineman) and Scott O’Dell (offensive lineman) participated in the week-long event along with Camel Kaden Race who checked into the game as a defensive back.
