Mason Hoffman has been ready for the puck to drop on the 2020-21 hockey season since March.
The Gillette Wild defender looks forward to a fresh start after last season ended with a 4-3 overtime playoff loss against the Yellowstone Quakes.
The Wild, who play in the North American Tier III Hockey League (NA3HL), had a memorable last season, but not necessarily for the right reasons.
The Wild ended with a 20-29 record after starting 10-1 on the season. The team also dealt with a midseason coaching change when former head coach Steve Kruk was fired in December after serving a suspension for shouting at an opposing coach.
Taylor Shaw, now the team’s associate head coach, served as interim head coach for the remainder of the season until Ethan Hayes was hired as the new head coach.
Hayes was previously an assistant coach with the division-rival Great Falls Americans for the last two seasons. He said his main priority this summer has been getting the best product possible ready to take the ice this fall. That’s a difficult task during any offseason, let alone during a global pandemic.
“(Shaw) and I have been working our tails off this summer,” Hayes said. “Recruiting has been a little more difficult this year because of everything going on, but I’m extremely comfortable with the product we’ve been able to put together so far.”
Hayes said the Wild has a combination of returning talent and rookies. He said he’s had to alter his standard recruiting tactics due to COVID-19, including making cold calls, where he calls a player who had not previously contacted him.
“We’ve faced a lot of obstacles this season in terms of recruiting. Mostly we just missed out on these big events that we normally have in big cities like (Las) Vegas and Denver and even in Canada,” Hayes said. “We’re mostly recruiting kids who just finished their high school careers and want to continue playing hockey.”
Hayes said a huge advantage he’s found on the recruiting trail is his connections with other coaches through the multiple tiers of junior hockey.
“We have relationships with the networks that are already built before us,” Hayes said. “There’s big changes coming to Gillette and I’m excited to be the guy to try and grow the Wild fan base.”
Hayes said his Wisconsin roots blends with Shaw’s Minnesota upbringing to give the Wild an attractive hockey culture. Both coaches’ home states are flooded with prominent hockey talent and the ultimate goal is to help as many players get to the next level as possible.
“The culture I want to bring in is one I’m not sure Gillette has ever really had,” Hayes said. “We want to win every game we go out there. We want every game to feel like a big game.”
Easton Apodaca, a Wild defender returning for his second season in Gillette, said he’s looking forward to playing for the Wild’s new coach.
“It’s my hometown and I like to represent where I come from,” Apodaca said. “I’m definitely looking forward to giving it hell this year.”
Apodaca said COVID-19 hasn’t affected his ice time much and he’s been using the offseason to get stronger.
Hayes relies on veterans like Hoffman and Apodaca to bring experience and maturity to the locker room. Hoffman, a Fergus Falls, Minnesota, native, had 36 points in 49 games last season. He said he looks forward to working with Hayes.
“I had a great time out there in Gillette. It was a really fun season and I wanted to do it again,” Hoffman said. “Looking at how this season is starting to shape up, we have a pretty good chance of doing really, really well and hopefully playing for the division title.”
Hoffman said COVID-19 was a big contributor in his decision to wait until June to commit to return.
“Just not knowing if there was even going to be a season, that was the biggest obstacle,” Hoffman said. “I didn’t want to sign in March just to find out we weren’t even going to play.”
Another recruiting strategy Hayes has used to attract talent to Gillette is word of mouth. Tristan Baker, a forward from California who committed to the Wild in April, said he was drawn to Gillette because his friend had played for Hayes in Great Falls.
“I’m really excited to work with (Hayes). I’ve never been to Wyoming,” Baker said.
Shaw said this will be his third year with the team, and while recruiting heats up during the offseason, it is a year-round part of the job.
“We never really stop recruiting, even with everything going on,” Shaw said. “We’re bringing a lot of veteran depth back, which is huge in this league, and we’re putting that together with some rookies, so our expectations are to make a run at the division championship.”
Junior hockey players like Hoffman and Apodaca know the weight each game carries as they try to improve to impress scouts and other coaches.
“I’m extremely excited and extremely nervous,” Hayes said. “I have huge goals in mind, I think we all do.”
Shaw and Hayes both said the expectation as of now is for the season to go on as scheduled with players hitting the ice Oct. 2. Hayes said the Wild now have a 47-game schedule.
Hayes said recruiting during the coronavirus pandemic has led to one complication leading up to the season. He said the team is seeking more host families for incoming players.
“We’re bringing in more guys in Gillette than the city has probably ever seen,” Hayes said.
Shaw said the issue could be resolved the closer the season gets.
“It’s something that will come in time. We’re always looking for families and the organization is getting a little bit bigger,” Shaw said. “I think it’s the same thing as recruiting, you just can’t really ever get comfortable with what you have because you’re constantly evolving.”
Those interested can apply to house a player at gillettewildhockey.com.
