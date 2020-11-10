Swimming and diving
Camels finish 3rd at state, Bolts place 9th
The Campbell County High School girls swim team won three individual titles and a relay while placing third overall as a team at the state meet Friday in Laramie.
The Camels ended the final competition of the season with a team score of 228, behind second-place Cheyenne Central (251) and first-place Laramie (370.50). Thunder Basin finished ninth of 12 teams with a score of 31.
Campbell County brought nine qualifiers to Laramie to compete while the Bolts had four swimmers and four divers.
- Berkeley Christensen won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:55.19. As a junior, this was Christensen’s third straight 200-yard freestyle championship. Zoe Gallion placed third just behind Christensen at 2:01.92.
- Camel sophomore Syke Rehard won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:07.57.
- Campbell County’s Allison Granat won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:00.03 and was second with a time of 54.14 in the 100-yard freestyle.
- Zoe Gallion was second in the 500-yard freestyle for the Camels with a time of 5:29.34.
- Chistensen and Rehard took second and third place in the 100-yard butterfly with times of 57.29 and 1:01.67, respectively. Christensen’s time was 0.28 seconds behind winner Anna Roesler of Laramie.
- The Camels performed well in the relays as well, winning the 200-yard medley with a time of 1:49.89. The team consisted of Rehard, Christensen, Granat and Ryann Drube.
- The team of Rehard, Christensen, Drube and Cydney Pfaff took second in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:40.93.
- And Granat, Gallion, Pfaff and Haily Creary placed third in the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:46.89.
Thunder Basin
The Bolts’ ninth place finish included a win in the consolation final for its 200-yard freestyle relay, which was good for seventh place overall. The team included senior Anna Talbott, Hailey Walter, Kaylee R
- obertson and Madi Zach.
- Thunder Basin’s 400-yard freestyl
- e relay team of Talbott, Zach, Walter and Robertson placed ninth overall.
- The 200-yard individual medley relay team of Talbott, Sullivan, Walter and Maci Wingfield took 11th place overall.
- In diving, sophomore Maleah Cope placed 10th with a score of 328.80.
College football
Air Force-Wyoming game canceled due to virus
COLORADO SPRINGS — Air Force’s scheduled game at Wyoming this Saturday has been canceled due to an “upward trend” of COVID-19 cases at the Air Force Academy, the Mountain West Conference announced Sunday.
The league said in a statement there was no plan to reschedule the game.
Air Force was slated to travel to Army this weekend before that game was postponed because of the virus. The service academies are trying to find a date to make up the contest.
“We are disappointed to lose a second consecutive game, but the health and safety of our cadets, staff and community is our No. 1 priority at the Academy,” said Nathan Pine, the director of athletics at Air Force. “We have seen continued increase in our COVID numbers within the football program and have again eclipsed our threshold for safe competition.
“We will pause football practices for now and work with our sports medicine staff to determine when it will be safe to restart again.”
Both Air Force and Wyoming are 1-2 overall this season.
