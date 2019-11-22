Pronghorns’ Forward Brooke Gumber won the opening tip against the University of Jamestown Jimmies JV team, and teammate Skylar Patton grabbed it.
Patton threw a pass down the left side of the court to Kobe King-Hawea, and Gumber was there to receive a wide-open pass under the bucket for a quick layup and a 2-0 lead in the first 6 seconds of play.
However, Gillette College let Jamestown JV back and at 6:29 left to play in the first quarter the Jimmies took a 10-8 lead, putting the Pronghorns in a situation they haven't been used to — trailing.
"The first quarter wasn't very good basketball, and it took us awhile to get some traction," Pronghorns coach Liz Lewis said.
The Pronghorns (8-1) quickly stomped out that lead, and finished the first quarter leading 21-14. Pronghorns' defense kept the Jimmies’ shooters to low-quality shots on the outside, and the Pronghorns took a 94-47 victory, it’s eighth win in a row, on Friday afternoon at Dawson Community College in Glendive, Montana.
The Jimmies forwards couldn’t work inside near the hoop, and the team ended up shooting more 3-point buckets than layups or mid-ranged jumpers. They shot 41-66 shots beyond the 3-point line.
Jamestown JV shot 24.2% from the field and 19.5% from 3-point range. Gillette College ended with 52.1% field goal shooting.
Patton led the Pronghorns with 21 points on 8-15 shooting, with 4-8 shooting from beyond the 3-point line. King-Hawea, the team’s leading scorer, had 19 points, and tacked on eight assists.
Sydney Prather, a Pronghorns freshman guard, tallied a double-double with 14 points and 12 boards.
"Off the court, she's a nice, sweet kid, but on the court she's an animal underneath," Lewis said about Prather. "You tell her that we need rebounds, and she'll go in and do that."
At halftime, the Pronghorns were still in reach of the Jimmies, with a lead of 47-28 after two 10-minute quarters. The Pronghorns had their best quarter of the game after the break, and out-scored the Jimmies 24-7 in the third quarter for a lead of 71-35.
Gillette College continues to pass the ball in an effective way, and recorded 20 assists in the game. Gillette was ranked No. 5 in the nation going into the Jamestown JV game, with an average of 22.4 assists per game.
"They're very unselfish when it comes to the game, and I think that's what is helping us come together," Lewis said. "We have players who are just as excited about getting an assist as they are about scoring, and so I think that's what's helped us get 20-plus assists a game."
The Pronghorns play next at 4 p.m. on Saturday in Glendive, Montana against Dawson Community College.
