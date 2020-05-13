American Legion baseball games are scheduled to begin in Gillette within the next two weeks, but there’s a catch.
The Gillette Post 42 Roughriders program plans to host its 13th annual Spring Classic Wood Bat Tournament at Hladky Memorial Stadium from May 22-25, but there will be no fans allowed.
“If everything goes to what the Governor’s saying, which is hopefully 50 people, there will be no fans,” Roughriders coach Nate Perleberg said. “Just kind of waiting to see at this point if it’s even going to happen, so really trying not to get too far ahead here.”
He said the program is waiting on an update from Gov. Mark Gordon on what will be allowed in terms of hosting sports events as he modifies his public health orders, which are set to expire Friday.
They won’t be able to have fans because the players, coaches, trainers, officials and other necessary staff will make up much of the 50-person limit, Perleberg said.
However, radio and other media will be allowed in the stadium to provide updates and coverage of the games.
Gillette plans to host teams from Casper, Cheyenne, Evanston, Jackson and Sheridan.
The seven-inning games will be played with wood bats only.
Gillette’s first game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on May 22, a Friday, against the Jackson Giants.
