Feet Don’t Fail Me Now series holds final race
The Feet Don’t Fail Me Now road race series was capped with the Big O Tires 2-mile race last Thursday. A total of 87 runners competed in the fifth and final leg of the summer racing series.
Justin Fichter, 16, finished first overall with a time of 11 minutes, 52.8 seconds. Nick Juelfs, 16, finished second at 12:04.7 and Todd Hink, 51, finished third at 12:13.3.
Runners were divided into 23 different age groups. Division winners for the girls include Molly Monlux (8 and under division, 19:47.7), McKeelie Hink (9 to 14, 15:24.2), Raylin Roberts (15 to 19, 21:56.8), Jordan Jones (20 to 24, 17:01.1), Brooke Mangus (25 to 29, 18:21.0), Miranda Leisy (30 to 34, 15:41.3), Lindsey Johnson (35 to 39, 18:27.0), Stacy Lara (40 to 44, 18:48.2), Joy Hessler (45 to 49, 20:19.8), Lori Meade (50 to 54, 17:24.6), Susan Goff (55 to 59, 18:33.4), Rosanna Knight (60 to 64, 35:52.9) and Florence Hieb (65 and over, 26:56.3).
Winners on the male side include Deacon Cain (9 to 14, 14:07.1), Justin Fichter (15 to 19, 11:52.8), Tanner Sandcick (25 to 29, 13:44.6), Josh Richardson (35 to 39, 12:48.7), Paul Rigsby (40 to 44, 15:41.6), Don Lara (45 to 49, 16:19.8), Todd Hink (50 to 54, 12:12.3), Kenny Hessler (55 to 59, 16:00.8), Marvin Tabor (60 to 64, 22:43.0) and Larry Gross (65 and over, 17:39.4).
Camel softball to host youth skills camp
The Campbell County High School softball program will host its second annual youth softball camp from Aug. 12-13 at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
The camp is for players from second to eighth grad. It costs $35 per person and includes a T-shirt. The camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon both days.
The Camels coaching staff and current high school players will provide participants with training on offensive and defensive skills that includes throwing mechanics, glove and foot work, base running, hitting, bunting and sliding.
Players must bring a completed registration form to the first day of camp. For questions or to pick up a registration form, contact coach Haley Gray at 660-4081.
Josh Allen inks 6-year, $258 million deal
Bills quarterback Josh Allen can put behind all those who doubted his accuracy, his small-school pedigree, and the hundreds of rejection letters he received from college recruiters.
Allen is unwanted no more in having found a long-term home in Buffalo.
The fourth-year starter on Friday became the NFL’s second-highest paid player by signing a six-year contract that locks him up through the 2028 season. The contract has a potential worth of $258 million, of which an NFL-record $150 million of the deal is guaranteed.
The total value and annual average of the deal ranks second in the NFL behind only Kansas City Chiefs starter Patrick Mahomes, who signed a 10-year, $450 million contract last year.
Chapman on injured list with elbow injury
NEW YORK — The New York Yankees put closer Aroldis Chapman the 10-day injured list Saturday because of inflammation in his left elbow.
The Yankees announced the move shortly before playing Seattle.
Chapman didn’t get into the game Friday night when the Yankees used nine pitchers in a 3-2, 11-inning win over the Mariners. On Thursday, he threw 30 pitches and put two on before retiring Mitch Haniger on a warning track flyball for his 23rd save in 27 chances.
The hard-throwing lefty is 5-3 with a 3.63 ERA in 43 appearances this season. He lost his closer’s job after allowing three runs on July 4 in the first game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets and had a 10.80 ERA in 15 appearances before returning to closing on July 20 against Philadelphia.
Since regaining his closer’s job, the 33-year-old Chapman has converted seven straight saves and has a 1.13 ERA in eight appearances.
To replace Chapman on the roster, Nick Nelson was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. In four stints for the Yankees, Nelson is 0-2 with a 9.45 ERA in 10 appearances, including two starts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.