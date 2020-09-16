Sage Valley eighth grade A volleyball team wins first game against Sheridan
The Sage Valley Junior High eighth grade A volleyball team traveled to Sheridan Tuesday, beating the Broncs 25-16, 25-23 and 15-11.
The Eagles were led in serves by Isabella Banner-Conklin, Kalissa Terrell and Sophie Angelos who all had nine and Taylee Cundy who had eight. Anaiya Roberts led the team in kills with five.
Cundy, Terrell and Avery Schroeder each had three blocks.
Next for the Eagles is a home matchup against Buffalo at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Sage Valley eighth grade B volleyball team wins on the road in Sheridan
The Sage Valley eighth grade B volleyball team defeated Sheridan on the road 25-20, 25-22 and 16-14.
It was the team's best game as a team so far this season, coach Jason Hedrix said.
Next for the B team will be a home match versus Buffalo Thursday.
Twin Spruce eighth grade A football team beats Sheridan 30-0
The Twin Spruce Junior High eighth grade A football team beat Sheridan Tuesday by a score of 30-0.
Danny Carsrud led the Warriors with 104 rushing yards and one touchdown. Patrick Lynch added 46 rushing yards for one touchdown and added 67 passing yards, connecting with Trenton Roesnau for a 52-yard touchdown pass.
The Warriors defense held the Broncs to 53 yards of total offense. Zach Wofford made a huge play by returning an interception 85 yards for a touchdown.
Twin Spruce seventh grade Gold football team splits two games
The Twin Spruce Junior High seventh grade Gold football team lost to Sheridan 12-6 Saturday before bouncing back with a convincing win 28-13 against rival Sage Valley Tuesday.
Versus Sage Valley, Dane Wasson, Tyler Rambo and Andrew Tilton all scored rushing touchdowns while Mason Mastellar threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to James Hahn.
