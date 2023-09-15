The past two years have ended in a similar fashion for the Gillette Wild hockey team. The Wild have been one of the best teams in the NA3HL, but have been unsuccessful in topping their fellow Frontier Division opponent, the Helena Bighorns.
It has been close between the Wild and the Bighorns. Two years ago, the Bighorns were 4-2 against the Wild, but the only team that Helena lost to was Gillette. Last year, the Wild won the first game in their Frontier Division Championship, but lost the next two.
But the team feels different this year. A combination of speed, veteran leadership and grit may give this team the boost they need to make it deep into the Fraser Cup playoffs.
Key departures and returners
The success the Wild have had the past few years led to the program churning out players who move up and beyond 3HL into higher junior hockey leagues or the NCAA.
With that, some of the Wild’s top scorers from last season have moved up and out of Gillette. Two of the top-three goal scorers from the 2022-23 season, Jace Johnson and Sky Solig, were the only two skaters to finish with over 30 goals.
Johnson finished with 34 and Solig had 30. Replacing those 64 goals will be a big challenge that will test the depth as much as the front line.
Anthony Foster, the third-goal scorer, finished with 25.
Gillette is not completely without veteran forwards. Adam Severson, who dealt with some injuries last year, will be back as a leader on and off the ice for the Wild. Severson played in 36 games last season and finished with 18 goals. In addition to a large offensive role, Severson will be one of three captains for the Wild.
Alongside Severson will be Isaac Young. Young had a few more goals than Severson with 23. He was one of four to have over 20 goals in the season.
Speed beyond the top line
Speed is not unfamiliar to the Gillette Wild. Last year, the team beat opponents with its skating speed.
“We’re a lot faster this year than last year. We’re also deeper,” coach Ethan Hayes said. “We’re in better shape than we ever have been.”
Forward Adam Severson and defenseman Todd Powassin both think the team has speed throughout its group of forwards and defensemen. The veterans have stood out but the young guys new to the team have also made an impact in bringing up the players.
“We have got a lot of veterans,” Powassin said. “We have a solid D-core, a solid few lines. We should be really good.”
Powassin and Severson said that one of their goals this year was to limit shots.
Cole country
The Wild have plenty of returners. Five forwards, four defensemen and three goalies will all take the ice at Spirit Hall once again. One of those returners is goalie Cole Wheaton.
Wheaton split his time as the team’s netminder with Jake Turek last season. The two formed a strong duo and were one of the best goalie pairs in the 3HL. Now, with Turek gone, it’s Wheaton’s time to shine as the top goaltender for the Wild.
“He’s going to be really good for us,” Hayes said. “I think he’s the best goaltender in the league this year. I’m excited to have him.”
Last season, Wheaton played in 19 games, going 15-4 with a save percentage of 92.6%. He allowed 2.671 goals per game.
Wheaton will have returning depth in Dominic Hite and Weston Gerke. Hite was the team’s third goalie last year. He played in nine games and had a save percentage of 94.5% in limited action.
The two returning goalies behind Wheaton do not have the level of experience that Wheaton had when he was the No. 2 behind Turek last season. While both have shown promise, the Wild will need to rely on Wheaton to solidify the defense.
It’s a challenge that the team and coach Hayes is confident he can make.
Special teams
The biggest thing Hayes is looking for in the first weeks of the regular season will be who can make an impact on special teams.
The Wild started last year as the best power-play team in 3HL. They finished near the top while also being sixth in the league in penalty kill percentage at 84.6%.
Young, one of the returning forwards, was especially prominent in the power play. Twenty-two of his 23 goals came with the man-advantage. Finding players like Young who step up and can use their speed in power-play situations will be a key emphasis at the start of the season.
The Wild will start the season on the road against the Butte Irish on Friday. The team will be on the road until Oct. 6 when the Wild will host the Yellowstone Quake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.