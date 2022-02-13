The Gillette Wild junior hockey team improved to 37-4-2 on the season with a two-game sweep over the Badlands Sabres over the weekend. The Wild beat the Sabres 7-1 on Friday in South Dakota and 3-2 on Saturday in Gillette.
Gillette fell behind 1-0 early in the first period Friday but scored seven consecutive goals to run away with the win. Tucker Lien tied the game 1-1 in the first period off assists by Caleb Sanborn and Nate Fanning and Carson Kuche gave Gillette the 2-1 lead off assists by Brock Trboyevich and Sky Solig.
The Wild scored four more goals in the second period. Declan Young scored his 44th goal of the season off assists by Logan Dudinsky and Alex Duchemin, Lien scored his second goal of the game off assists by Fanning and Sanborn, Fanning scored off assists by Jacob Guitard and Tristan Baker and Zack Slinger scored with 50 seconds left in the frame off assists by Leighton Weasler and Nicolas Dellibovi.
Solig scored the game’s only goal in the third period off assists by Saizha Norwegian and Guitard.
Jake Turek earned the win in net for the Wild with 21 saves on 22 shots. Gillette out-shot the Sabres 55-22.
The Wild fell behind 1-0 again in game two during its last home game of the season. Norwegian tied the game 1-1 in the second period off assists by Kuche and Fanning. The Sabres reclaimed the lead 2-1 midway through the final period but the Wild were able to net two more goals to hold on to the win.
Alex Duchemin scored off assists by Isaac Young and Declan Young to tie it 2-2 and Solig scored his 20th goal of the season with 47 seconds left in regulation off assists by Norwegian and Will Blake.
Jack Orchard was the winning goaltender with 19 saves on 21 shots. The Wild out-shot the Sasbres 55-21 in game two.
Gillette will return to the ice next weekend for a pair of road games against the Butte Cobras. The Wild will play Butte at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday in Montana.
