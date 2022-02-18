Two coaches from Campbell County High School were named finalists for the National Coach of the Year award by the National High School Athletic Coaches Association this week.
Mitch Holst was nominated for girls basketball and Haley Gray was nominated for softball.
The pair of Camel coaches were first nominated to represent the state by the Wyoming Coaches Association. Holst and Gray advanced to the regional stage, where they were selected as one of eight finalists for the national award for their sport.
Heath Hayes, the NHSACA region seven representative, can’t remember the last time two coaches were nominated for national awards from the same high school in the region. Region seven includes Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, Oregon, Alaska and Washington.
“It is quite a big deal and they should both be very happy,” Hayes said.
Holst earns third nomination
This year’s nomination is the third time Holst has been nominated for the national award for girls basketball. He was region seven’s national representative in 2014 and 2018.
Coaches can only be nominated for the national award every three years, Hayes said.
“It’s definitely humbling,” Holst said. “You get to sit there with the seven other finalists from all around the nation and you see the accolades everyone else has and it’s just very humbling. I did it for 21 years and guys have done it a whole lot longer than that.”
Holst stepped down as the girls varsity coach at Campbell County after his 21st season last year. The Camels won state titles in each of his first four seasons (2001, 2002, 2003 and 2004) where Campbell County posted a combined record of 90-15, according to wyoming-basketball.com.
The Camels would go on to win seven more state championships under Holst in 2006, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2018. In his 21 years, the Camels record was 429-132 (.765%).
Holst stepped down from the varsity spotlight but is still coaching the JV boys team at Campbell County. While he misses coaching on the girls side, Holst has no regrets about his decision to step down.
“I just knew it was time for me and I felt like it was time to let someone else take over the reins,” Holst said. “I still have a little more to give, so this has been a really good move for me.”
Holst was as excited to hear about Gray’s nomination as he was about his own.
“It’s a neat feather in her cap, that’s for sure,” Holst said.
Gray nominated for winning COY
Gray’s first season coaching softball at Campbell County High School had a storybook ending.
The Camels took home Wyoming’s first state championship last year in softball’s first season as a sanctioned high school sport. Gray was named the Coach of the Year by the WCA shortly after the season ended.
“The season literally ended perfectly,” Gray said. “We weren’t expected to win and we just peaked at the right time.”
Gray is the first coach to win a state championship in the state of Wyoming. The state title and the Coach of the Year award were big factors in Gray moving on as a national finalist.
“I’m really surprised because it was totally unexpected,” Gray said. “I feel very honored to have been nominated, especially since it was our first year.”
It’ll be tough for Gray to bring home the national award with only one year of sanctioned high school softball on her coaching résumé compared to coaches in other states. But it all comes down to timing and what other coaches are nominated in a given year, Hayes said.
Gray is also honored to be in the company of a coach like Holst at such a prestigious ceremony, she said.
Gray has more than just the national award on her mind. She’s already preparing for Campbell County’s second season playing high school softball this spring.
Wyoming’s first season featured 14 schools but that number could increase in the next few years. Schools like Sheridan and Douglas could be potential suitors to join the softball ranks soon.
As for the Camels, Gray wants to carry the momentum from last year into her second season.
“We obviously have big shoes to fill and a lot of pressure to have a season like we did last year again,” Gray said. “But we are absolutely capable of doing it.”
Campbell County tennis coach Mark Miessler was named the National Tennis Coach of the Year by the NHSACA last year. It was Miessler’s fourth time nominated for the national award and his first time winning it in 27 years of coaching.
All the national finalists will meet for a conference and an award ceremony to announce the winners in June in Des Moines, Iowa.
