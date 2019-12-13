Campbell County High School wrestling fell on hard times after the opening of Thunder Basin High School took away most of its experienced varsity wrestlers and head coach.
Two seasons ago, the Camels brought five wrestlers to the final varsity dual of the season in Sheridan. They lost every dual that season simply because they didn’t have enough wrestlers and forfeited match after match.
Last year, the Camels had more numbers with a large freshman class. They still had multiple holes in their lineup and had to forfeit matches in the higher weight classes and were last at the state wrestling tournament.
“We didn’t have enough competition to go against, didn’t have enough practice partners,” Camels senior Dawsen Hayden said about the last two seasons. “It made it hard to compete at tournaments and duals.”
The numbers have climbed again this season, and the Camels plan to bring 29 wrestlers to their first meet. The bulk of the wrestlers are underclassmen, with fewer than 10 total upperclassmen.
Five freshmen qualified to wrestle for the Camels in the state tournament last season, and they bring that experience into their sophomore year.
“As coaches, we know that we’ve got to coach them up this year and make the team as good as we can. We can’t coach for the future,” Camels wrestling coach Clay Rodgers said. “But if we’re doing things right and if we can keep these kids motivated and having fun and coming back, then in two or three years we’ll be ready to start competing (at state).”
Two of the younger Camels to watch this season are sophomore Colt Welsh and freshman Darron Provost.
Welsh, who also rides bulls in high school rodeo, wrestled in the semifinals at the 106-pound weight class last season as a freshman. He moves up to 113 pounds this season, making room for Provost.
Provost went undefeated last season as an eighth grader at Twin Spruce Junior High School and practiced with the high school team last year to prepare for his first year of high school competition. His older brother, Daniel Provost, wrestled for the Camels when they were on a 13-year state championship streak.
He said he started wrestling when he was about 3 years old, and most of his life the Camels had been state champions.
“Coming up here that first year, it was just sad,” Darron Provost said about coming into an empty Camels wrestling room for the 2017-18 season. “Once we start getting wrestlers and catching traction, I think we’re going to do a lot better.”
“I’ve been working my entire life for this,” he said about wrestling for CCHS. “This was my dream.”
The wrestling room has become more crowded since that first season, and for many weight classes there are multiple wrestlers competing for the varsity spot. In the previous two years, a wrestler could get a spot without working for it because there were no others in the weight class.
“Now kids are going to have to start competing for a varsity spot,” Rodgers said. “The last two years it’s just, ‘Hey, you’re the only person at that weight class, so congratulations. You’re varsity.’
“We may have that here and there this year, but for the most part this year, we’re going to have to have wrestle-offs to see who the best person is.”
The Camels return two senior state qualifiers in Benson Avery and Hayden. Hayden won two matches in the state tournament at the 152-pound weight class last season. He is moving up to 160 pounds this year.
Colter Rankin is one of the two junior Camel wrestlers, and he’s expected to compete at heavyweight.
Campbell County wrestling starts its season Friday and Saturday at the Powell Invite and competes the following weekend at Thunder Basin High School at the Pat Weede Memorial Invite.
