Two games with serious playoff implications will be played this weekend between the Gillette Wild and Helena Bighorns junior hockey teams. While the NA3HL playoffs are still a month away, the Frontier Division’s top 2 teams will play Friday and Saturday in a fight for the No. 1 seed.
Gillette (35-3-1) holds a three-point lead over Helena (33-3-2) going into the weekend. The Wild lead the entire 34-team league with 71 points and are 11-0-1 in its last 12 games.
Forward Declan Young, who’s playing in his third season in Gillette, is tied for first in total points in the NA3HL. Young is tied with Carter Newpower of the Mason City Toros with 72 points (42 goals, 30 assists).
Forward Tucker Lien also finds himself in the top 10 in scoring in the league. Lien is tied for sixth with 65 points (22 goals, 43 assists) in 38 games.
The Wild haven’t just been one of the top teams in the country in scoring. Gillette’s goaltending tandem of Jake Turek and Jack Orchard are both ranked inside the top 10 in goals against.
Turek goes into the weekend ranked fifth with an 1.84 goals against average while Orchard is ranked seventh with 1.86. Turek has a 15-3 record and is saving .938% of the shots he sees. Orchard is 16-0-1 and is saving shots at a .933% clip.
The Wild are in the midst of the organization’s best season and fans have started to take notice. Gillette broke its attendance record in its last matchup with Helena last month with 1,057 fans in attendance and looks to add to that record this weekend.
Gillette swept the Bighorns with a pair of overtime wins last month. Two more wins this weekend would put the team in a good position to go into the playoffs as the No. 1 seed with home-ice advantage.
Gillette and Helena will play at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Spirit Hall Ice Arena. The Wild have only one home game left after this weekend when it hosts the Badlands Sabres on Feb. 12.
The Wild will end the regular season with a road series against Badlands Feb. 25-26.
