There has been little to no separation in the quarterback abilities of Ryan Baker and Ethan Cox since they were in junior high school.
The close friends even live next door to each other. Their families are close and the athletes grew up together playing football, basketball and baseball.
They’ve also been entrenched in a quarterback competition since eighth grade, and now both are gunning to be the Thunder Basin High School football team’s main signal-caller under center this season.
Cox and Baker played against each other in youth football, both promising young quarterbacks. When they finally became eighth-grade teammates at Sage Valley Junior High, it quickly became apparent the difference in their skill sets was minuscule.
“We’ve switched on and off basically since seventh grade,” Baker said. “It’s kind of weird, but we push each other to get better. We’ve been even ever since seventh grade and junior high and we’re both trying to get better.”
At the time, beating rival Twin Spruce Junior High was one of the biggest goals of the season.
“We got our butts kicked” by Twin Spruce as seventh-graders, Baker said, but he and Cox were difference-makers in eighth grade.
Because their abilities are so similar, the young quarterbacks alternated games as starters. Then they would alternate quarters under center for the rest of the game.
That recipe yielded an early season win over Twin Spruce, but it was the second game with their rival that stood out the most to Baker.
It was the “Under the Lights” game and the season finale. Both Cox and Baker scored touchdowns and Sage Valley edged out Twin Spruce for a win that meant a lot at the time.
A year later as freshmen at TBHS, Cox remembers the two shining in a JV game while splitting reps. It was in Sheridan, and Cox and Baker each threw for touchdowns to beat the Broncs.
“We were both on our game playing good in that game,” Cox said. “That one really stands out. … So does the ‘Under the Lights’ game. We both played really well in that one, too.”
But splitting reps was bound to end at some point.
QB competition
Now the friends are juniors at Thunder Basin and find themselves competing for the same spot again. This time they have the opportunity to lead a team that suffered its only loss last season in the state championship game.
The split reps continued throughout Baker and Cox’s first two high school seasons. As JV players, they alternated starts and quarters because TBHS coach Trent Pikula knew both were on track to be quality quarterbacks at the high school level.
“Since they came up to high school and they are in the same grade, we’ve always rotated them,” Pikula said. “Our philosophy is if you’ve got two guys that are close, let them keep competing for a job and keep taking reps.”
The similarities begin with the athleticism of the two junior quarterbacks, Pikula said. With Cox being 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds and Baker a little smaller and quicker, both can run the ball. That wasn’t really part of the Bolts offense before.
They also have similar arm talent, but Pikula said he plans on putting his starting quarterback in a lot of single-read positions. That means anticipation and reading the defense will be just as important as the ability to throw the deep ball.
Cox said that he and Baker have been throwing almost all summer. They were even getting small groups together while not breaking the small gatherings public health protocol.
They were joined by senior Sergio Aguilar, who is a new addition to the quarterback race. Aguilar sat out last year with an injury, but Pikula said that his eagerness to learn and ask questions will give him a chance to compete for the spot with Cox and Baker.
The quarterback who can take command of the offense during the first weeks of practice will be the one who wins the job, Pikula said. His first depth chart doesn’t come out until after the first scrimmage — a day his three QBs are anxious for.
During the competition, Cox and Baker promised there wouldn’t be any bad blood or selfish tunnel vision between the quarterbacks. If one needs help, the other is happy to provide it.
When someone wins the job, it’ll be a blow for the other two. But whoever is named the starter, the others will be right there to support him and the team.
It’s not going to be an Aaron Rodgers-Brett Favre dynamic, Baker said.
“We both know we both want to start, but we’re also there to help each other out,” he said.
“Sometimes you see when two people hate each other (in a competition), but it’s not like that at all. We’re both there to support each other. Whoever gets the job gets it and it’ll be best for the team.”
Big shoes to fill
This season will be the first time the TBHS program won’t have Mason Hamilton under center. The Chadron State College commit graduated as a two-time all-state quarterback and led a gutsy comeback effort in the state championship last year, despite his playing being a true game-time decision with a shoulder injury.
Baker finished the state semifinal game under center when Hamilton was hurt and was set to become the starter in that state title game against Sheridan.
But he knew it was Hamilton’s place to lead the Bolts in his final game if the senior QB was able.
Both Baker and Cox commended the way Hamilton not only became one of the best quarterbacks in the state, but also how he helped the two sophomores behind him.
“Mason was always talking to us, talking about how he saw things. He was a great leader. I’m sure Ryan would say the same, but I learned so much from Mason,” Cox said. “Mason was an amazing quarterback, obviously, and those are huge shoes to fill.”
Unlike last year in the state title game, there are no ifs about whether Hamilton will take the field this season. It’s someone else’s time to run the show and Cox, Baker and Aguilar have been groomed by the best quarterback in the school’s short history.
Pikula said it’s been a luxury the last two years knowing who his starting quarterback was well before the first practice. But he looks forward to adding the element of competition to the most-scrutinized position on the field.
