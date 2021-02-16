After breaking the Thunder Basin High School record in the 1-meter diving event the previous weekend during the team’s conference swim meet, Isaiah Haliburton said the name of the competition alone should be enough to motivate anyone participating in the Last Chance Meet.
Haliburton’s words may have carried to a teammate, as Brayden Rech used the last regular season meet to qualify for state with a time of 2 minutes, 17.12 seconds in the 200-yard individual medley.
Rech was the only Gillette swimmer between TBHS and Campbell County to qualify for state in any event at the Last Chance Meet on Friday afternoon at the Campbell County Aquatic Center. While Rech was already qualified in the 100-yard backstroke, having a second event to swim in at state this weekend is a huge advantage for Rech and the Thunder Basin team.
“It’s always a good thing to qualify in a second event,” Rech said. Coach Jade Moser “always pushes us to do it and no one else really wants to swim the 200-yard IM because it gets to hurting right around the third (lap) and it takes a lot out of your body.
“I was just glad that I could do it so I can get us more points at state.”
Rech’s time of 59.80 seconds during the Class 4A Boys Northeast Conference Meet qualified him for state in the 100-yard backstroke. While he enjoys the change of pace the individual medley event provides, he believes his best finish will be in the 100 backstroke.
“For the 100 back, I feel like I’m in a good spot and I feel like I’m going to place very well in it,” Rech said. “I’m hoping to place top-3 at least.”
As a sophomore on the TBHS swimming and diving team, Moser said Rech has plenty of potential to continuing growing as a swimmer.
“I think that his confidence has grown quite a bit and he seems more consistent and more sure of himself at meets,” Moser said. “He had a great freshman year. ... He really just wants to place well and score points next week.”
Rech, who’s been swimming competitively for eight years, uses the sport as a way to relieve stress and to grow not only in the pool, but outside of the water as well.
“At first it started with me wanting to do something and it quickly became something that I was good at and my parents were proud of me for it,” Rech said. “It was a quick outlet to get rid of all the stress and everything that goes on in life.
“I want to better myself through the sport, and not only in the sport, but in daily life, too.”
Rech will join teammates Treyden Smith, Caleb Carsrud, Eric Thompson and Ethan Tuckett representing Thunder Basin at the state meet. Haliburton also will compete to repeat as the state diving champion for the Bolts.
Campbell County’s lone qualified swimmer is Caden Morton, who has qualified in every individual swimming event for the Camels.
The 4A Wyoming State Swimming and Diving Championships are Thursday and Friday in Laramie.
