Azia Fichter’s favorite part about playing volleyball has been meeting new friends and building relationships with her teammates over the years.
Fichter, a senior at Campbell County High School, will have the opportunity to meet a whole new set of teammates after committing this week to play at Southwestern Community College in Creston, Iowa. Fichter will join Camel teammate Emma Daly who committed to the Spartans earlier this month.
Being able to continue playing with Daly was an added bonus to signing with the school. The pair were on the court together plenty at Campbell County with Fichter being a setter and Daly a hitter.
“It’s super exciting to think about playing with her,” Fichter said. “Us being a setter and hitter will definitely make the transition a lot easier in college.”
Fichter visited the school and enjoyed meeting the coaches and current players on the team. Her campus tour persuaded her that the school was the best fit for her.
Fichter led the Camels with 409 assists and 242 digs during her season season. In 92 sets, she collected 43 kills, 30 aces and a 91.5% serving percentage.
Fichter plans to major in science at the community college to eventually move into a physical therapy program at a four-year university. Playing volleyball for so long showed her how important physical therapists are in the development of young athletes and she looks forward to being a part of that process after college.
Fichter and Daly will move to Iowa for preseason camp in early August.
“I’m very grateful,” Fichter said. “Volleyball is very stress-relieving for me so that’s the main reason I wanted to go down the athletic route in college. I’m excited to get on my own two feet and venture out into the world. I think it’ll be fun.”
