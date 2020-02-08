Campbell County High School boys basketball defeated Laramie 67-48 on Friday in Laramie to move to a record of 7-8 on the season.
The Camels scored 27 points in the second quarter, led by junior Austin Robertson’s 13 points, to pull away from the Plainsmen. In the same quarter, the Plainsmen scored eight points.
Laramie (8-6) led after the first quarter 19-7.
Robertson led Campbell County with 17 points, and Tanner Lemm scored 14.
“They really sparked us the second quarter, both of those guys,” Camel coach Bubba Hladky said. “They had energy. They shot with confidence. They were aggressive, and we’re going to need more of that throughout this year.”
Hladky said that the Plainsmen were without their No. 1 scorer and a couple of other top players.
Hladky and his players have shaved off all of their hair, and there is a reason for it, but they are, “keeping it under wraps,” as Hladky said.
Campbell County boys basketball plays Cheyenne South in Cheyenne on Saturday to cap off the weekend’s games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.