The Thunder Basin High School boys soccer team started the season with a 5-1 loss to Rock Springs on Saturday at TBHS.
The Bolts fell behind early after the Tigers scored a goal less than 2 minutes into the game to go up 1-0. Rock Springs scored two more goals in a 1-minute span to take a 3-0 lead going into the halftime break.
In the second half, the Tigers scored their fourth goal with 30:40 left in the game before going up 5-0 with their fifth goal midway through the half. Thunder Basin's lone goal of the game came off the foot of Jorge Rivera with 17:39 left in the contest to bring the game to its final score of 5-1.
Thunder Basin will return to the field next weekend for its first two conference games of the season. The Bolts will play Cheyenne East at 6 p.m. Friday and Cheyenne Central at 2 p.m. Saturday in Cheyenne.
