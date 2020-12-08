The indoor track season will look vastly different this year for both Thunder Basin and Campbell County High School when the season kicks off in January.
With the ever-changing world of the COVID-19 pandemic, indoor track athletes will see significantly fewer regular season meets, TBHS head coach Tanner Kelting said. Fewer meets will result in fewer chances to qualify for the state meet at the beginning of March.
At the state meet, there will be no preliminary events. Instead, all finalists will be determined by the performances at the CCHS and Natrona County regular season meets, according to WHSAA.
No fans will be allowed at the regular season events, but each participant in the state meet will be allowed to buy two tickets. That could change depending on state health orders.
Each individual running event and relay will have a maximum of eight finalists. Nine finalists will be permitted in the field events.
“Each team gets three sanctioned meets and you can only bring a certain amount of kids to each meet,” Kelting said. “You won’t be able to even bring your whole team.”
During those three meets, an athlete will need to qualify in the top-8 for running events or the top-9 in field events to be eligible for the state meet in March.
Regular season meets will be limited to a maximum of 300 participants, Kelting said. In a typical year, regular season meets held in Gillette have anywhere between 800 to 1,000 participants.
The boys and girls state meets also will be split between two weekends to limit the number of athletes participating at a given time. The boys State Indoor Track and Field Championships will be Feb. 27 while the girls meet will be March 6 at the Campbell County Recreation Center.
“That’s going to be really weird,” Kelting said. “There won’t be any boys to cheer on the girls and there will be no girls to cheer on the boys. It’s going to be important for us to make sure whoever makes it to state is there cheering on their teammates.”
Bolts returning leadership
While the first day for indoor track practice isn’t until Jan. 4, Kelting is expecting his team to return a core of seniors who showed good leadership last season.
At last year’s state meet, the Bolts girls took fourth place with a score of 59 while the boys team took 12th with a score of 19. It was the first year since the school opened that the girls indoor track team won hardware at state.
“The biggest thing is going to be the first day of practice when we see who all shows up,” Kelting said. “We always have really good leaders so that definitely helps out with the younger kids.”
Expectations are always high for Thunder Basin athletics, Kelting said, and his goal is for his kids to bring home hardware at the state meet.
“We always have expectations and we always want the kids to do well,” Kelting said. “Our goal every year is to get a trophy and to bring it back to Thunder Basin.”
With such a condensed season, Kelting said it will be crucial for athletes across the state to take advantage of the few regular season meets and to continuously improve as the season progresses.
“This year is just going to be totally different,” Kelting said. “Usually we have a big team going to state but this year I couldn’t tell you what the outcome is going to be.”
Camels continue to build
The Campbell County indoor track team is looking to build off last year’s success. At the state meet, the Camel girls finished seventh while the boys team finished 13th.
Last year was the first year since the opening of Thunder Basin that Campbell County has been able to build back some of the momentum the school had before the schools split, CCHS head coach Micah Christensen said.
Christensen, now in his fourth year as head coach, said last season was the first year the Camels weren’t relying mostly on underclassmen.
“It’s a pretty promising year this year,” Christensen said. “We were very, very young for a couple od years and last year to have as many guys and girls on the podium as we did, we just want to build on that and to move our way up the podium as much as possible.
“This year we’d love to see a better finish as a team overall.”
The uniqueness of the indoor track season will be something athletes all across the state will have to adapt to, and Campbell County is no different. The importance of performing well in the limited regular season meets will add even more pressure to athletes trying to qualify for the state meet.
“It’s going to be huge for them to perform at those three meets that they’re going to get,” Christensen said. “As far as our training goes, we typically train for that culminating event so they can peak at the right time but now if you don’t post good times or good distances, it’s going to be extremely tough just to be in the top-8.”
Chloe Rankin, a returning senior for the Camels, said the indoor track team will have to go into the first day of practice with a high level of motivation and energy. The expectations are high for both the boys and girls teams at Campbell County and the pressure is on to outperform the rest of the state, Rankin said.
Going into her final year at Campbell County, Rankin has started to notice the track talent slowly beginning to even out between the two Gillette schools since the split.
“Our first year, we didn’t get that many points. But we just keep getting more and more points every year,” Rankin said. “Especially with how much it’s starting to even out, I think we’re going to be able to compete quite a bit this year.”
Key returners for the Camels will be junior Nyomi Moore and senior Lauryn Love.
Moore made the podium in three events at state last year, including the long jump (fourth), the 55-meter dash (fifth) and the high jump (fifth). Love took home a third-place finish last year with a 39-feet, 11.25-inch throw in the finals of the shot put.
Junior Sydalee Brown also will return after finishing in second for the 200-meter run last season.
“We have Nyomi Moore, Sydalee and Lauryn all coming back and those are some of the best athletes in the state right there,” Rankin said. “There’s so much natural talent there and they probably work harder than anyone else.”
On the boys side, junior Brandon Werkele and senior Kaden Race will be two of the top guys for the Camels this season, Christensen said. Werkele and Race were apart of Campbell County’s 4X200 relay team that finished fifth at state last year with a time of 1:35.77.
Campbell County and Thunder Basin won’t have long to prepare for the condensed indoor track season. Both teams will begin practice Jan. 4 and travel to the first regular season meet Jan. 16 in Casper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.