The Thunder Basin High School wrestling team had a strong showing and finished 3-1 against four Montana schools at the Border Wars tournament in Sheridan on Saturday. The Bolts beat Billings Senior 40-33, Billings Skyview 46-28 and Laurel 47-36 and lost to Billings West 43-28.
Four Bolts went undefeated over the weekend. Lane Catlin was 4-0 at 285 pounds, Dillon Glick was 4-0 at at 195 pounds, Aden Jorgensen went 4-0 at 182 pounds and Antonio Avila went 4-0 at 126 pounds.
Eight Bolts won matches in each of the team's three dual wins. Against Billings Senior, Ashton Leegaard won by pin at 120 pounds, Avila won by a 10-4 decision at 126 pounds, Alex Draper won by a 14-4 major decision at 132 pounds, Cael Porter won by pin at 152 pounds, Deyton Johnson won by pin at 160 pounds, Jorgensen won by pin at 182 pounds, Glick won by 8-5 decision at 195 pounds and Catlin won by pin at 285 pounds.
Against Billings Skyview, Blaize Burrow (113 pounds), Leegard, Porter, Jorgensen and Glick all won by pin. Catlin and Johnson won by forfeit and Avila won by 9-1 major decision.
In the Bolts' win against Laurel, Leegaard, Johnson, Cort Catlin and Lane Catlin all won by pin. Avila won by 16-1 technical fall and Burrow, Jorgensen and Glick won by forfeit.
Against Billings West, Avila, Jorgensen and Lane Catlin won by pin. Draper won by 12-5 decision, Porter won by 15-6 major decision and Glick won 4-2 decision.
The Bolts went into the weekend ranked No. 2 in Class 4A on wyowrestling.com.
Thunder Basin will return to the mat this week for the Sturgis/CCHS Triangular on Thursday night in Sturgis.
