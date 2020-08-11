There were a significant increase in pronghorn deaths in northern Campbell County this year from mycoplasma bovis, a rare disease that the population continues to battle.
Like last year, the disease started taking hold in February and then declined at the end of April. The pronghorn death count rose from 50 midway through February to more than 100 toward the end of March, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
In total, about 350 carcasses were discovered that likely died from mycoplasma bovis. But wildlife biologist Erika Peckham said the true number could be closer to 500.
Peckham commended the public for playing a big role in reporting carcasses. She and other game wardens responded to those reports, which were documented by combined efforts on the ground and with aerial flights.
“In response to these documented mortalities, we reduced pronghorn doe/fawn licenses in Hunt Area 17 by 150 this year,” Peckham said.
Last year when the first cases were found in local antelope, Game and Fish officials hoped the disease was a “one-off” and might not be seen again, said disease specialist Terry Creekmore.
But that doesn’t appear to be the case. Last year there were 75 confirmed deaths from the disease and about 25 more presumed cases, a number that has possibly risen all the way to 500.
“While mycoplasma bovis is not a new disease, mainly seen in livestock. This is a case of a pathogen jumping to a new and potentially previously unaffected species,” Creekmore said.
“This is the second year where an outbreak has occurred. The number of mortalities was higher and it occurred within about 10 miles of the location last year,” she said.
“We don’t know how the disease overwintered and are unsure if M. bovis has become established in this population of pronghorns.”
The disease has been around since 1967, Creekmore said in March. But last year was the first time it was found in pronghorn. Gillette is the only area in the world that it has happened (pronghorn only live in the northwest United States).
Mycoplasm bovis is a pathogen that attacks the lungs of animals, causing pneumonia and, in some cases, “pretty spectacular lung lesions,” Creekmore said.
Infected animals have been noted to fall behind the herd before lying down and dying away from the rest.
“Only a small portion of their lung is working when they die,” Creekmore said.
From the size of the lung lesions, which cause the lungs to be almost solid, the pathogen must have been present and growing for at least a week in some cases, Creekmore said.
Game and Fish officials believe the disease starts taking effect during early to mid-February, which also was the case last year, but so much about it is still unknown.
“Because this is only the second time the disease has been documented in pronghorn, we will continue to closely monitor the population next winter,” Peckham said. “If the disease resurfaces next year, reports from the public about dead or dying animals will again be important in assisting us to determine its impact and geographic distribution.”
Mycoplasm bovis has not been associated “with significant mortality in other wildlife populations in Wyoming,” the Game and Fish Department has reported. Nor has it been found to affect domestic animals like horses, dogs or cats.
Mycoplasma bovis should not be confused with mycobacterium bovis that causes tuberculosis in cattle. They are two unrelated bacteria that cause very different diseases, according to Game and Fish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.