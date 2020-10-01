The sports schedule for both Campbell County and Thunder Basin high schools is a little slower this weekend.
With the tennis and golf seasons official over, the four sports left are football, volleyball, cross-country and swimming and diving.
Both volleyball teams will take a break this weekend before restarting conference play next week. The remaining three sports will all compete this weekend.
Football
The Campbell County High School football team (1-4) will host No. 1-ranked Cheyenne Central (5-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.
The game will be homecoming for the Camels as they look to get their second win of the season.
Campbell County is coming off a 55-7 loss to cross-town rival Thunder Basin last week.
Thunder Basin (4-1) will travel to Casper to play Kelly Walsh (3-2) at 6 p.m. Friday.
The Bolts remain at No. 2 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media football rankngs and hope to continue their push as a top seed heading into November's playoffs.
Swimming and diving
Both the Thunder Basin and Campbell County teams travel to Sheridan for a triangular meet that begins at 4 p.m. Friday.
The Camels also will swim again beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday in Casper in the Kelly Walsh Quad against Kelly Walsh, Sheridan and Natrona County.
Cross-country
The Campbell County will be in Sturgis, South Dakota, for a meet Thursday.
The Thunder Basin cross-country team will compete in the Wheatland Invitational at noon Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.