Girls basketball
Sage Valley 7th grade B team beats Buffalo 44-14
The Sage Valley Junior High seventh grade B team beat 44-14 Tuesday.
All eight players for the Eagles scored, led by Megan Patterson with 11 points. Grace Miller had six steals and Sheridan Worman had eight rebounds.
The win brings the Eagles record to 5-2 and 2-0 in conference play. Sage Valley will play again Tuesday against cross-town rival Twin Spruce.
The Sage Valley seventh grade A team lost to Sturgis, South Dakota 33-25 Thursday.
Twin Spruce 8th grade B team beats Moorcroft 53-15
The Twin Spruce Junior High eighth grade B team beat Moorcroft 53-15 Thursday.
The Warriors ran out to a 20-6 first quarter lead and never looked back, coach Shawn Wendt said.
Yasmin Rodriguez recorded a triple-double with 16 points, 17 rebounds and 10 steals. Rodriguez was one assist away from a quadruple-double.
Gracie Ranum added 17 points for the Warriors while Brooke Kephart also chipped in 12 points.
Twin Spruce improved to 8-1 on the season with the win.
Wrestling
Sage Valley takes down Twin Spruce
The Sage Valley Junior High wrestling team took down Twin Spruce on Tuesday, 62-32.
Wining by pin on the A team were William Alt, Rylee Browen, Auden Rosier, Boone Roswadovski, Ian Black and Blake Edwards. Wining by decision were Rylan McCormick, Reed Papenfuss, Lance Streifel and Landon Hofer.
For the B team, wins by pin included Wyatt Black, Hadley Hudson, Ian Black, Mikeal Waldner, Emitt Mai, Tatum O’Donnel, Draedyn Johnson, Houston Sundquist, Hadley Hudson, Wyatt Black, Gunther Rosier and Peyton Percy.
