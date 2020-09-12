The Thunder Basin boys and girls tennis teams traveled to Sheridan for a dual Saturday, both coming out with a loss to the Blackhawks.
The boys won one set, losing 4-1, while the girls were swept 5-0.
The boys one win came from No. 1 doubles pair Joel Klaassen and Mason Miller, who won 6-2 and 7-5. The rest of the boys team lost in two sets.
For the girls, only one match went further than two sets, with No. 3 doubles team Hallie Augelos and Sarah Rasse losing 7-5, 2-6 and 6-1.
The Bolts will play next at home versus Campbell County High School at 3 p.m. Monday.
