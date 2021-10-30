It was a bittersweet day for five seniors on the Campbell County High School volleyball team.
After losing to crosstown Thunder Basin in three sets to start the Class 4A East regional tournament Friday, the Camels faced an elimination game with Cheyenne South bright and early Saturday morning.
The Camels took down the Bison in three sets, winning 25-14, 25-12 and 25-12 to keep its season alive. Only the top 4 teams out of the eight-team regional tournament qualified for the state tournament, meaning the Camels had to win consecutive matches Saturday morning to qualify.
But after taking care of Cheyenne South, the Camels fell in three sets to Cheyenne East 25-22, 26-24 and 25-18. Despite the loss, senior Azia Fichter wasn't hanging her head after Campbell County's season came to an end.
"I'm very proud of us," Fichter said. "We overcame a lot of challenges throughout this season and we worked our butts off and gave it our all. That's all you can really ask for."
The Camels haven't made the state tournament since 2017. While that streak will now continue going into next year, winning matches wasn't the only valuable experience to come out of her four years of playing volleyball at Campbell County, Fichter said.
"My favorite part has just been the family you make and the relationships you build throughout a season," Fichter said.
This year's group of seniors — Fichter, Emma Daly, Raegin Palmer, Tatum Brown and Abi Williams — have dealt with plenty of changes within the Campbell County volleyball program in their four years of high school.
The Camels have had three different head coaches in the span of their high school career. But the challenges brought forth from constant change united the group of seniors by the end of it, Fichter said.
"It all just made us come a lot closer together," Fichter said. "It helped us see that we can overcome anything and it gave us the ability to just trust in one another."
The Camels were eliminated in the regional tournament for the fourth straight season this weekend, but Campbell County battled its opponents close. The Camels lost by a combined 16 points in five of the six sets it lost at the regional tournament this weekend, including losing three sets by just two points.
While the Camel volleyball program might not be contending for a state championship in Casper next weekend, this year's team showed promise that the program is heading in the right direction.
