The Thunder Basin High School wrestling team finished fourth with a score of 135 at the Ron Thon Memorial Tournament this weekend in Riverton. The Camels finished 19th with a score of 47.5.
The defending state champions of Natrona County won the tournament with a score of 157, followed by Douglas with 144 and Sheridan with 137.
Thunder Basin finished with six placers at one of the largest regular season tournaments in the state. Lane Catlin continued his undefeated season by winning the 285-pound division. Catlin was the only champion for the Bolts over the weekend.
Antonio Avila finished second at 126 pounds, Dillon Glick finished third at 195 pounds, Aden Jorgensen finished sixth at 182 pounds and Aidyn Mitchell finished sixth at 220 pounds. On the girl’s side, Thunder Basin’s Rylie Brothers finished third at 106 pounds and fourth at in the SAT girls 106-112 division.
Campbell County finished the tournament with three placers in Riverton. Colt Welshed finished second at 113 pounds, Darron Provost finished fourth at 120 pounds and LouAnn Bryant finished fourth in the girl’s 132-pound division.
Thunder Basin will return to the mat Tuesday for a road dual with Kelly Walsh. The Bolts will face the Trojans at 6 p.m. in Casper.
Campbell County will wrestle Cheyenne South on Friday in Thunder Basin’s gym. The Camels and Bison will wrestle at 7 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.