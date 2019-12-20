Thunder Basin faced one of the best guards in Arizona on Thursday — Chaparral (Scottsdale) High School’s Jess Finney.
She had scouts from powerhouse programs like the University of Connecticut and the University of Kentucky at the game, but the scouts who came out to watch her also saw the Bolts win.
It was their second game at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix and Thunder Basin’s shooting was night-and-day better than it was in a Wednesday loss.
Senior Payton McGrath started the game with a quick 3-pointer to give TBHS a spark and pace the Bolts to a 67-51 win.
“We came out and lit them up a little bit,” TBHS coach Braidi Lutgen said. “I was pleased. … We got some good looks outside and were able to hit the seam and hit the offside block to get some good looks inside, too.”
McGrath had four 3-pointers in the game, while junior Brooke Conklin added one, but McGrath wasn’t expecting to be that hot. At the Nike tournament, all games are played with a Nike ball and she hasn’t gotten used to it yet.
“I was pretty nervous with my 3s because we’re playing with a Nike ball and it feels really light,” McGrath said. “When I was shooting the first one, it didn’t feel good. But it went in and I was like, ‘Oh OK!’
“We needed something to get going, and after that we were on fire.”
The Bolts led 25-3 two minutes into the second quarter and 36-19 at halftime, but with Chaparral’s talent, junior Gabby Drube said that it still felt like a game. She and junior Brady Diemling had the main defensive responsibilities on Finney and did their best to make things tough.
Finney only needed a sliver of space to get her shot off, and Drube and Diemling made a great effort against her, Lutgen said. Finney was pushing a 40-point night, but Drube would be happy to accept the defensive challenge again.
“Actually, I had a ton of fun guarding her. She’s really good and she scored a lot, but it was fun,” Drube said. “She’s definitely the best player I’ve ever played against.”
The game started to tighten up in the fourth quarter, as Chaparral started to mount a comeback.
MaxPreps’ No. 19 team in Arizona closed the gap to 10 points in the fourth, but the Bolts used 12 free throws in the final minutes to seal the win. McGrath, Drube, senior Jersie Taylor and junior Sydney Solem all made free throws during that stretch to protect the 67-51 win.
“They were coming back and they got hot and were making a run,” Lutgen said. “But we were able to keep our composure and finish the game.”
As good as Finney was, the Bolts may have an even bigger challenge ahead of them Friday. They take on Mountainside (Oregon) High School at 4:30 p.m., which will be led by Cameron Brink. She is a 6-foot-5 forward who will be playing at Stanford next year.
TBHS and Mountainside are both 1-1 at the Tournament of Champions and the Bolts know there are no easy games. So far, they are enjoying playing on a bigger stage.
“It’s crazy. It’s loud and just a totally different atmosphere,” McGrath said. “I like it.”
