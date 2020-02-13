This weekend’s slate of games is one that several Thunder Basin basketball players circled on their calendars early in the season.
Both Bolts teams are in WyoPreps’ top five, the girls ranked No. 3 and the boys No. 4, and they’ll be facing Class 4A’s top two teams Friday and Saturday.
The No. 1 spot in the girls and boys polls belongs to the two Cheyenne Central Indians teams, while the Cheyenne East Thunderbirds claim both No. 2 spots. Thunder Basin has been a constant in the rankings for most of the season as well, so Gillette will be host to a couple of the state’s marquee matchups this weekend.
The TBHS girls will face a pair of motivated teams after beating both in the postseason last year — Central at regionals and East in the state championship. With a little over a month until the state tournament, it’s time to see how the Bolts match up.
“They’re both very tough teams and they both bring a little something different that we’re preparing for this week,” TBHS coach Braidi Lutgen said. “It’s a pride thing and it’s a good measuring stick for where we are compared to the top two teams in the state.”
Central and East provide similar threats on offense with guard-heavy attacks. While the Thunderbirds rely on state leading scorer Ky Buell and her running mate Madi Blaney, the Indians’ scoring is very spread out, with four players averaging 8.5-10.8 points per game.
TBHS senior Jersie Taylor played against Buell in the state championship last season and thinks she’s one of the best point guards in the state. She also admitted to taking the one-on-one matchup a little personally.
“She’s smart with the ball. She gets to the core. She can shoot,” Taylor said. “But we also know her weaknesses, so I think we’ll be just fine.”
The biggest difference between Central and East will be at the defensive end. The Thunderbirds run a lot of full-court press and trap defenses, much like TBHS, while Central is going to pack its defense into the paint and make it hard to score inside, Lutgen said.
That puts a little extra pressure on the TBHS guards to knock down open shots and will also provide a big challenge for senior Molly Strub and other players to score in the paint. However, Strub thinks playing in tournaments like the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix and the Energy Classic has prepared the Bolts for these big games.
“We can prove where we are,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of tough preseason games and those definitely made us ready for this. … I just think we’re mentally ready.”
Out-shooting a size advantage
The game plan for the TBHS boys this weekend has a lot of moving pieces. On Friday, it has to deal with Central’s 6-foot-11 Lawson Lovering, who has committed to the University of Colorado, before taking on an East team Saturday that is known for having some of the best athletes in the state.
“It’s an exciting opportunity this weekend. When you get the No. 1 team and No. 2 team coming here, the kids are definitely looking forward to it,” TBHS coach Rory Williams said. “We’ve had really good energy and I like our confidence right now.”
Saturday’s matchup with the Thunderbirds has the makings of a potential barn burner. Both teams have a similar playing style — running up and down the floor and shooting a high volume of shots.
But on Friday, the Bolts will run into a Central team that has the weapons to test their area of weakness. The Indians are on the other end of the scale to Thunder Basin’s run-and-gun style, and they slow it down in the half court to take advantage of their large size advantage.
Out of Cheyenne Central’s five starters, there is only one shorter than Thunder Basin’s tallest starter, TBHS senior Mason Hamilton said. Team rebounding and help defense are going to be two keys for the Bolts, and they’ve been preparing.
“We know we’re out-sized with them having the (near) 7-footer, so we’re focusing mostly on rotation and help side,” said senior Blaine Allen, who is the team’s tallest starter at 6-foot-4. “Going against a 7-footer is a whole new game for us, because we only average, like, 6-foot.”
While there is a lot to prepare for defensively, the TBHS offensive game plan isn’t wavering. The Bolts are still leading the state in 3-point attempts and 3-point percentage and know their shooting can carry them to wins.
“If we want to beat a good Central team and a good East team, we just need to play like we have the majority of the season,” Williams said.
This weekend not only provides a chance for the Bolts to grab a signature win or two, it’s also a chance to bounce back.
They are coming off one of their worst shooting performances of the season in Saturday’s double-digit loss to Laramie and beating one of the top teams in the state would quickly erase the memory of that game.
“I’m excited. I think our whole team is excited,” Hamilton said. “It’s just a chance for us to show the whole state that what happened last week wasn’t us.”
