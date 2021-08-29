The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school swimming and diving teams started the fall season with the Laramie Relays and Laramie Pentathlon on Friday and Saturday in Laramie.
The Camels took third place in the Laramie Relays with 258 points while the Bolts finished seventh with 120. Laramie won with a score of 476.
Campbell County won four events on Friday. Skye Rehard, Allison Granat, Berkeley Christensen and Haily Creary won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1 minute, 53.05 seconds and the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:45.90.
The team of Creary, Christensen, Rehard and Ryann Drube won the 400-yard medley relay with a time of 4:19.25 and the 200-yard butterfly relay with a time of 1:54.64.
Campbell County took third place at the Laramie Pentathlon on Friday with a score of 122 while the Bolts finished tied for seventh with 30.
The event featured six individual events including the 100-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke, 100-year breaststroke, 100-yard butterfly, the 50-yard freestyle and 1-meter diving.
Christensen finished third overall for the Camels with a combined time of 4:43.38 in the five swimming events. Christensen won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:00.79.
Top 30 finishes for the the Camels included Rehard in fifth with a combined time of 4:52.52, Drube in 13th at 5:04.95, Creary in 14th at 5:05.58, Granat in 25h at 5:18.95 and Zoe Gallion in 28th at 5:23.06.
Top 30 finishes for Thunder Basin included Madi Zach in 16th at 5:08.80 and Hailey Walter in 30th at 5:23.54.
In the diving event for Thunder Basin, Maleah Cope finished fifth with a score of 173.25, Brooke Zipperian finished eighth at 169.30, Ellee Greene finished 11th at 152.20, Malia Andersen finished 18th at 139.25 and Sara Madsen finished 26th at 115.65.
Campbell County's lone swimmer Liliyana Hartley finished 25h with a score of 116.70.
Both Campbell County and Thunder Basin will return to the pool next weekend for a home meet on Friday. The Camels and Bolts will host Laramie at 4 p.m. Friday before traveling to Casper to face Kelly Walsh and Natrona County at 9 a.m. Saturday.
