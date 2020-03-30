The Wyoming High School Activities Association suspended sports events and practices further until April 20 because of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a Monday press release.
“Everybody in the athletic realm is affected by it, but it’s still not as big as just what’s going on with the health of many Americans,” Thunder Basin High School athletic director Tom Seamans said. “Everybody understands we need to do our part to keep our kids safe. It’s just one of those things that you just have to fight your way through it, and hopefully it will subside eventually.”
Initially, the WHSAA suspended the spring season until March 28. Then when Gov. Mark Gordon extended the suspension of public meetings (including school), the association drew out the sports suspension until April 6, and then stretched it out further when Gordon made the decision to cancel school until April 17, a Friday.
“With the governor suspending school and that, they’re obviously going to do the same with all activities,” Campbell County track and field coach Micah Christensen said. “We sent out workouts to the kids to do on their own, and everything else is kind of out of our control.
“We’re obviously hopeful that things will get turned around, and we’ll be able to do some things. But (we) just prepare for that moment hoping that it does come.”
American Legion Baseball followed the same guidelines and suspended its season until April 19.
The Wyoming state events for track and field and soccer are scheduled for May 21-23. There have been no announced plans to change the dates of postseason competitions.
