The Gillette Roughriders baseball team battled through the bitter cold to earn its first two wins of the season over Rapid City Central (South Dakota) Wednesday evening at Hladky Memorial Stadium.
Gillette beat Rapid City 16-1 and 19-0 during the doubleheader to start the season 2-0. Both games ended early due to mercy rule.
In the seven innings of play between the two games, the Roughriders combined for 29 hits and outscored Rapid City 35-1.
In game one, junior Jamen Kolata earned his first win of the season on the mound. Through three innings of work, Kolata gave up one run on four hits while striking out two.
At the plate, junior Colson Kluck led the way with four RBIs, followed by sophomore Cory Schillings with three and senior Brody Richardson with two. Senior Matt Newlin, senior Kaden Race, junior Joseph Sturdevant, junior Leighton Holden and senior Zane Eliason each drove in one.
As a team, the Roughriders totaled 13 hits including four that went for extra bases.
In game two, Gillette's bats exploded for 17 runs in the bottom of the second inning. Newlin led the way with three RBIs, followed by Race, Richardson, Schilling, Eliason and junior Jason Fink who all drove in two.
Race and Schilling each had three hits in their three at bats and combined for six runs for the Roughriders.
On the mound, sophomore Nate Zimmershied allowed just one hit in two innings of work. Sophomore Bowen Rodriguez came in for relief and struck out all three batters he faced.
The Roughriders (2-0) will return to play this weekend with four home games against the Billings Royals (Montana). Gillette and Billings will play at 3 and 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Hladky Memorial Stadium.
