Thunder Basin had its way for most of the game Saturday, but T. F. Riggs High School made a run to start the fourth quarter to get within striking distance at 63-50.
That awakened the 3-point shooting monster within the Bolts boys basketball team, which scored 14 straight points in less than three minutes to put all doubt to rest with a 86-56 win over the Pierre, South Dakota, team.
“We just kind of had to get organized a little bit. Four (3s) in a row, five in a row, whatever it was, it was over pretty fast,” TBHS coach Rory Williams said. “When you can put four or five stops on top of that and go from 13 to a 27-point lead in a matter of two and a half minutes, that’s fun to be a part of.”
A 3-pointer with 5:45 left in the game gave T. F. Riggs half a chance down 63-50, but Thunder Basin sophomore Deegan Williams answered right back with a 3 of his own.
The Bolts didn’t miss again until after the three-minute mark and the next four possessions all ended in buckets.
Allen and Williams took turns hitting two more triples on the next two trips down the court before McKale Holte blew by a defender for a left-handed layup. Allen capped the run with another 3 at the three-minute mark and the Bolts were quickly ahead 77-50.
“I was feeling it, I guess you could say. Every shot felt like it was going in and after a while, (the rim) just got bigger,” said Allen, who made six 3s on Saturday. “We feed off each other. When one makes a basket, we can all make a basket.”
With Thunder Basin’s offensive style, shooting droughts are possible, if not likely. So are these kinds of runs that can put a game away in the blink of an eye.
Allen had two of the 3s during that game-sealing run and finished with 22 points, including the six 3-pointers. Williams finished with four 3s, 20 points and four assists.
McKale Holte added 19 points with eight scored on just two plays. Once in the first quarter and then again 10 seconds into the third, he made a 3-pointer, was fouled and made the free throw to convert the coveted four-point play.
“Well I’ve never done that in my life and I’ll tell you it’s pretty exciting,” Holte said.
“It sure makes the defenders mad,” Allen added.
As a team, Thunder Basin shot lights out from the field, making 54% of its shots. The Bolts made exactly half of their 3s (19-of-38) and hardly missed from inside the arc (10-of-16).
Riggs did its best to pound the ball inside and its main weapon was Grey Zabel, a 6-foot-5, 247-pound football player. He scored 22 points against TBHS.
“He’s a big man. He’s an NDSU football commit. There was one time he just picked me up with a forearm and moved me,” Allen said.
The Bolts move to 10-2 after wins over Riggs and Green River this weekend and their next test will be against rival Sheridan. Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.