The Thunder Basin High School track and field program has nearly 130 athletes between the boys and girls teams going into the new year.
The Bolts girls have roughly 50 athletes participating this year while the boys have 78, coach Joe Moerkerke said.
Getting kids to participation is the first step in building a successful track and field program. With the numbers now in place, the second step is to put them together in the best lineup possible in order to score the most team points.
“The kids are all getting into a lot of events so now it’s basically like getting the right kids into the right seat on the bus,” Moerkerke. “Now is the time to just get them into different events so they can figure out what they want to do.”
Boys welcome in 29 new freshmen
Out of the boys 78 track and field athletes at Thunder basin, 29 are freshmen. The insurgence of young talent is exciting for Moerkerke and the rest of his coaching staff, but he also knows there will be some growing pains when it comes to fine-tuning the younger athletes’ mechanics to get them ready for varsity.
“Those younger guys have their eyes wide open,” Moerkerke said. “Sometimes you’ll have some guys saying, ‘Ah, I don’t really won’t to do this or that.’ I haven’t had anybody telling me they don’t want to do an event. That’s a good quality to have for these kids.”
The Bolts finished seventh as a team at last year’s state meet. The goal going into a new season is to keep looking ahead in order to find ways to realize the team’s potential, Moerkerke said.
Thunder Basin will rely on a handful of upperclassmen to lead by example this season. Senior Isaiah Haliburton returns after finishing second in last year’s 400-meter dash with a time of 49.5 seconds. He also finished third in the triple jump with a distance of 43 feet, 8 inches.
Senior Steven Mansheim also returns after finishing fourth in both the 110-meter hurdles (15.85) and the 300-meter hurdles (41.67). Mansheim already qualified for state in the 110-meter hurdles last weekend, Moerkerke said.
Darius Felton and Kayden LaFramboise will also play a big role for the team. Both athletes didn’t participate in indoor track because they were helping the Bolts win their first boys basketball title in school history earlier this month.
The Bolts boys have jumped out to a solid start through its first two regular season meets of the season. Thunder Basin finished sixth as a team with 65 points at the Glen Legler Early Bird meet in Casper and won a team title at this weekend’s Laura Chord Memorial in Newcastle.
In Newcastle, Mansheim won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.41 and the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.29. Carter Matthews won the 3200-meter run with a time of 11:08.78 and the team of Bradley Ekstrom, Caden Parker, Gavin Oliver and Mansheim won the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:41.37.
Thunder Basin girls led by big senior class
The Thunder Basin girls team is still riding the momentum from its fifth-place finish at this year’s state indoor track meet. Tanner Kelting, head coach of the Bolts girls team, was expecting a seventh-place finish based on how many qualifiers the team had.
“Our girls came out and they really performed well and ended up finishing in fifth,” Kelting said. “We’re still really excited about that. That was big for us in terms of momentum and now we’d really like to go get a team trophy in outdoor.”
The Bolts girls finished seventh as a team at last year’s state meet with a score of 55.5. The team returns its lone individual state champion in senior Gabby Mendoza, who won the 100-meter hurdles title with a time of 15.86.
Mendoza nearly swept the hurdles events but finished second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.05 which was less than half a second off first place.
We’ve got a really good group of seniors and they’ve been doing a really good job so far this year,” Kelting said. “They lead and the other kids follow.”
The Bolts finished second as a team in the season-opening Glen Legler Early Bird meet with a team score of 115.5. The team won four events during the meet.
Rylee Brandon won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:28.14, Katelyn Mansheim won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.09, Jayden Friedly won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.53 and the team of Friedly, Abigale Hyttinen, Chloe Crabtree and Kailynne Fitzpatrick won the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 51.92.
The Bolts also won the team title at this weekend’s Laura Chord Memorial with a score of 165.50. The girls won six running events during the meet.
For the girls, Jayden Friedly won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.97 and the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.37. Arnold won the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:42.33.
The Thunder Basin girls also won three relays during this weekend’s meet. The team of Friedly, Chloe Crabtree, Katelyn Mansheim and Mendoza won the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 52.57, Friedly, Mendoza, Adelynn Matthews and Emelyn Schlekeway won the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4:22.35 and Crabtree, Schlekeway, Arnold and Rylee Rodgers won the 1600-meter sprint medley with a time of 4:40.04.
Both the Bolts boys and girls will return to the track this weekend. Thunder Basin will compete in the Jerry Campbell Memorial on Saturday in Buffalo.
