The Campbell County High School boys swim team came second in a duals meet between Cheyenne Central and Thunder Basin on Friday and placed eighth of nine teams at the Cheyenne Invite on Saturday.
The Friday match had better results for the team. Campbell County won the 400-yard free relay and had one swimmer, David Fenderson, finish first in the 100-yard breaststroke. The team finished second in the 200-yard medley relay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.