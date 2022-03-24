The Gillette Wild junior hockey team lost its first game of the Frontier Cup Championship Tournament 3-2 to the Northeast Generals of Massachusetts on Thursday in St. Peters, Missouri.
The Wild are making the team's first Frontier Cup Championship Tournament appearance in team history. The national tournament features the best six teams in the NA3HL to decide a league champion. Gillette went into the tournament as the No. 6 seed and Northeast was the No. 1 seed.
The Generals took an early 1-0 lead 5 minutes into the first period but Gillette's Alex Duchemin was able to tie the game 1-1 with a goal assisted by Declan Young and Nate Fanning. Northeast scored one more goal at the end of the period to go into the first intermission with a 2-1 lead.
The Generals scored the lone goal in the second period to take a 3-1 lead. Carson Kuche trimmed the lead in half with a goal assisted by Tristan Baker and Saizha Norwegian with 2 minutes left in the third period but Northeast was able to hold onto the one-goal lead the rest of the way.
Jack Orchard took the loss in net with 21 saves on 24 shots.
Gillette's season is still alive in the national tournament. The Wild will play No. 4 seed Rochester at 4 p.m. Friday. The winner will move on to the Fraser Cup semifinals to play for a chance in the championship game.
