The Campbell County High School swimming and diving team finished in second place at the Class 4A East conference meet Saturday in Cheyenne.
The Camels finished with 275 points, second to Cheyenne Central's score of 326. Thunder Basin finished sixth with a score of 111.
Campbell County won three individual events and two relays during the finals Saturday.
Senior Berkeley Christensen won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 59.09 seconds and the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 14.69 seconds. Sophomore Zoe Gallion won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:33.96.
The Camels' relay team of Gallion, Skye Rehard, Haily Creary and Cydney Pfaff won the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:47.22. The team of Christensen, Gallion, Creary and Allison Granat won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:46.73.
In the 1-meter diving event, Thunder Basin's Ellee Greene finished fifth with a score of 326.70. Maleah Cope finished sixth (325.20), Brooke Zipperian finished eighth (297.75), Sara Madsen finished 10th (288.05) and Malia Andersen finished 11th (278.85).
Campbell County's Liliyana Hartley finished ninth with a score of 294.15.
Swimmers and divers will have one last regular season meet to qualify for the state tournament Nov. 5-6. The Camels and Bolts will host the Last Chance meet Friday at the Campbell County Aquatic Center.
