Thunder Basin High School came off the field in a 2-1 game against Cheyenne East disappointed. The Bolts won — they haven’t lost since a playoff loss to Rock Springs in May of 2021 — but the feel of the team was as if they had lost the game.
The reason for the disappointment was that they gave up a goal to Cheyenne East. Coach Lyle Foster said they didn’t play their game. They were frustrated and angry throughout the game, even after retaking the lead.
That’s the standard that Thunder Basin has set for its soccer team. They aren’t good, they don’t win — they are perfect. They chase perfection.
The Bolts have allowed two goals this year. Last year when they won the state championship, they gave up four. They gave up eight in 2021 and had their only loss in the state championship game. Two of those eight came in the final game against Rock Springs.
“We don’t give up goals,” Eagan Clark said.
Good teams across all sports have chemistry and know how to work as a unit. They all are able to communicate and talk among themselves. But the Bolts defense is at a higher level. Even members of the team that play with other high-level Bolts teams — like Clark who played with the state runner-up girls basketball team — believe that this soccer team has chemistry that is at a different level.
“You see teams celebrate when they score against us like they just won the game,” senior Ashley Measles said. “It’s insane to think about how many teams we’ve shutout in the past two years especially.”
The defense is suffocating. The Bolts know when and how to shift. The girls say that they know each other well enough that they know where each person will be.
In the rare instance where they do give up a goal, the Bolts don’t know how to react. They all watch soccer at the college level or higher, and they all see teams get scored on, but when it happens to them it can feel like the end of the world.
It’s more than a point of pride for the team. It’s the team’s identity, the identity of its players’ pursuit of perfection.
Morgan Shirley, the Bolts’ goalkeeper, said that she is able to keep her record mostly clean because of the work the defense does in front of her. She doesn’t get tested often, and even when she does, it’s a difficult shot for the opposing team. It’s a group effort that has led to the 10 wins and eight shutouts.
“I want to do it for them because they work so hard to keep it out from me,” Shirley said.
Thunder Basin succeeds on defense by putting high pressure on opponents and covering behind the defender applying pressure.
The Bolts know when to shift and cover. That frustrates opposing offenses which leads to mistakes and easy plays for the Bolts.
The defense attributes its chemistry to the appreciation of each other and how they all communicate. Clark said that she has seen teams communicate angrily among themselves and she said she can’t believe how some players would treat teammates.
The team looks to uplift each other and communicate in a reasonable way what needs to happen. They know how to talk to each other.
Communication is key in almost every sport, but soccer is unique in the degree to which teammates have to talk and communicate. Clark — who plays volleyball and basketball — said that type of sports communication is often about being loud, not particularly a full sentence that tells a teammate what is happening or where to be.
The Bolts have mastered that part of the game. They are able to communicate as a unit in ways that other teams do not. Clark said that to communicate, players have to know how to talk technically, and that’s what the Bolts do.
But even if the girls didn’t talk, senior Riley Noles said that the team knows what everyone is doing. The team has played with each other for long enough that they know each other’s tendencies and habits.
The team is filled with seniors and the few key contributors that aren’t are juniors that have played with the team since their freshman year, like Shirley. The Bolts have spent so much time on the pitch together that it all comes easy to them. They said it wasn’t a particular system or coach that brought this defense to its peak, it was each other.
Thunder Basin has four more games before the conference tournament. After that: the state tournament. The Bolts are the only perfect 4A team.
With as many seniors on the team as there are, repeating as state champions is the ultimate goal.
They want to close their high school careers with a win in their final semester. And with how the defense is playing, it is going to take a Herculean effort from opposing teams to steal a goal and a win.
