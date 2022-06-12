The Post 42 American Legion baseball team outscored the Evanston Outlaws 22-2 during a conference doubleheader Sunday at Hladky Memorial Stadium. The Roughriders won game one 10-0 and game two 12-2.
In game one, Riley Schilling had a dominant start on the mound. He finished with no runs allowed on two hits while striking out nine in 5.2 innings of work. Mason Means pitched one out of relief to finish out the sixth inning.
Gillette’s bats started slow but exploded for nine runs between the third, fourth and fifth innings. The team collected eight hits and capitalized on four defensive errors by the Outlaws.
Jason Fink led the way at the dish with two RBIs, followed by Seth Petersen, Aiden Petersen, Dominic Hecker and Brady Richards all with one RBI apiece.
The momentum carried into game two of the doubleheader as Gillette plated six runs in the bottom of the first inning and three more in the second to take an early 9-0 lead. The Roughriders scored one run in each of the final three innings to force the 10-run mercy-rule in the bottom of the fifth.
Fink, Riley Schilling, Cory Schilling, Hecker and Means all drove in two RBIs at the plate. Gillette out-hit the Outlaws 9-4.
Karver Partlow earned the win on the mound with two runs allowed (one earned) on four hits while striking out one in five innings of work. The Gillette defense played error-free baseball on the team’s way to two mercy-rule wins.
The pair of wins pushes Gillette to 26-9 on the season and 6-0 in conference play. The Roughriders will return to the field this week for two more conference games against Laramie.
Gillette will host the Rangers at 3 and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hladky Memorial Stadium.
