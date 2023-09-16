Clint Sasse is fresh out of team meetings as he walks around the Chadron State football facilities. As he walks from one room to another, he spots his starting safety, Dax Yeradi, in the film room with defensive backs coach Wes Coomes.
Yeradi has been in the room for over an hour by the time Sasse spots him. It’s a voluntary film session between Yeradi and Coomes, but Yeradi doesn’t pass up an opportunity to learn.
It’s not an uncommon place to find the redshirt sophomore, in fact it’s pretty likely that he’s in that room, preparing for the next opponent.
Yeradi has made preparation the strongest skill of his game. Sasse, the defensive coordinator, altered the scheme this year to allow Yeradi to roam the field more without a designated assignment. His job is to simply make a play, and that’s only possible with the level of preparation he takes to learn his opponent.
“College is a lot more of a mental game than it is (in high school),” Yeradi said. “You still have to be athletic, but you can only get so far athletically in college compared to high school.”
In a game last year against Black Hills State University, Sasse saw just how much Yeradi had put into his preparation. The Yellow Jackets came out in 11 personnel with their tight end flexed a few yards to the right of the offensive line, and two receivers lined up on the same side of the field as the tight end. Sasse was confident he knew where the ball was going — they had seen it in film — but he wasn’t sure if his players knew.
Yeradi knew, however. The tight end and the slot receiver crossed as the receiver ran a post route. Yeradi followed him, while keeping his eyes on the quarterback, before jumping in front of the receiver after the quarterback threw the ball to intercept the pass.
There was never a doubt after that as to how much attention to detail Yeradi was putting into his film study. In his first season as a starter, Yeradi finished with 40 tackles, six pass breakups and an interception. His pass breakups and interception numbers were second on the team.
“Dax is a guy who looks at the (defensive) front, looks at the blitz, looks at the offensive formation and what tendencies they’ve shown,” Sasse said. “He knows if we’re running a blitz and it’s this coverage that the ball is going to get thrown high and he’s going to be able to do whatever it may be.
“He runs through all of these situations in his head and does a great job studying the game.”
It was plays like that interception that inspired Sasse to alter their defensive scheme. Yeradi says that he can rely upon his instincts more as the rangy, center-fielder type of safety, but it has as much to do with his game prep into opponents as his football instincts. He knows where to make the play because he understands what offenses are trying to do and where they want to go.
Yeradi was already a smart football player, thanks to the time he spent under his high school coach and father Larry Yeradi at Wright Junior/Senior High School when the football team still played 11-man football. A typical coach’s kid, Yeradi came to Nebraska with a strong work ethic and a great understanding of the game. The origins of his knack for preparation came from his high school days.
But college football, even at the Division II level, is a huge jump from high school. Schemes are much more complicated, players are smarter and more skilled, not to mention the size difference between a high school kid and a 22-year-old, fully-developed football player.
Chadron State felt like the right fit for both sides. Yeradi has some family in the area, and Sasse said that the small town, blue-collar type of player that Yeradi is follows in line with what the team looks for.
So Yeradi got to work, both mentally and working out. In high school, he spent hours on Hudl, a website where athletes and teams can share highlights and game film. It works as a recruiting tool, but it also is a place where teams can watch film and game plan for opponents.
Yeradi had to learn to prepare this way because for his first two years of college football, the film room was the place where he could shine. Yeradi joined Chadron State in 2020, so his first year was short — only four games long. As a true freshman, he didn’t see the field too much, finishing with only three tackles in those four games.
Ahead of his second year, Yeradi blew out his knee and missed the entire 2021 season. He took a redshirt year and was relegated to the sidelines, but he made the most of his time.
That year was the toughest mentally for Yeradi. Being stuck on the sidelines challenged the then 19-year-old safety like no other point. For someone who has spent his entire life working toward playing at the highest level, dealing with an injury is a frightful reminder of one’s own durability. It can all go away in a second.
He became a full-time starter in 2022 and took over the position. In the two games of the 2023 season, he has had 14 tackles and two pass breakups along with three interceptions — all of which came against Augustana in the second game of the season.
Sasse and the Eagles’ coaching staff expect big things from Yeradi this season and in the years to come. Sasse said he’s a player that he really never has to worry about. Even after a three-interception game against Augustana, Yeradi is analyzing whichever plays the defense had a blown coverage, scouring over the film to fix the mistake.
“Dax has projected himself above and beyond in that leadership role, and I think that helps him play — Dax is a very confident player,” Sasse said. “He holds guys accountable. He’s great for our defense, he’s great for our team and he’s great for our community.”
The Eagles will face Black Hills State on Saturday, the team that the Eagles played when he recorded his first collegiate interception. To prepare for the game, Yeradi will spend each day with Coomes in the film room. Some will be designated as mandatory and some as voluntary, but for Yeradi, it’s all mandatory for himself.
