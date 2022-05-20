The Campbell County High School softball team survived its second round game of the state tournament with a 14-13 win over Cheyenne Central on Friday at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
The Camels went into the bottom of the seventh inning down 13-11 and scored three runs on one swing after sophomore Avery Gray drilled a ball over the right field fence to score teammates Lanae Kimbley and Bayley Gray. The home run gave the Camels a 14-13 win.
Campbell County is the defending state champions and rematched Central who they beat twice in last year's state championship. The Indians offense exploded for nine runs between the second and third innings but the Camels were able to slowly keep pace with Central before putting the game away with Gray's walk-off home run.
Gray also earned the win on the mound with 13 runs allowed (nine earned) on nine hits while striking out 13. Gray, Paige Schaffer and Marissa West all homered in the contest. Gray finished the day with a team-high five RBIs at the plate and Shaffer and West each drove in two.
Campbell County moves on to play crosstown Thunder Basin for a spot in Saturday's state championship game. The Camels and Bolts will play at 6 p.m. Friday at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
The loser will play at 9 a.m. Saturday for a chance to advance to the state championship game through the loser's bracket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.